Best Motorcycle GPS Trackers: Protect Your Investment

You love your motorcycle, and other people may, too. If you're afraid someone may try to steal it, consider investing in a motorcycle GPS tracking device. It wirelessly transmits the location of your bike or scooter to your mobile device. Many of these portable GPS units also inform you of the bike's speed and the direction in which it's traveling. Check out our motorcycle GPS tracker reviews for the best products on the market.

The monthly subscription fee makes it pricey. Also, the battery may die within a couple of days, and on occasion, the app may say the device is offline.

This tracker is compact, portable, sturdy, fast, and reliable. The geo-fencing works great, and you can also monitor the parking duration. There is also an SOS button for emergencies.

This 4G LTE tracker tracks any location in America. You can use it to track speed and logistics, and it updates the location every 60 seconds.

The flashing lights on the unit may alert others to its location. Also, the movement alert is pretty touchy and may go off frequently if there's a lot of wind.

The device is easy to set up and alerts you via email and text messaging when there's movement, speeding, or if the device is leaving or entering an area.

The Optimus 2.0 tracks vehicles, motorcycles, people, and items. It provides location updates every 30 seconds. It’s compatible with iOS and Android operating systems.

You must purchase a subscription to view the tracker on a website. The battery life may not be very long, and the website interface can be cumbersome and confusing.

This tracker is easy to set up, works reliably, and provides 10-, 30-, or 60-second location updates. It also provides alerts regarding movement, speeding, low battery, and entering or leaving zones.

This GPS tracker provides real-time tracking and one year of tracking history. You can track it from your computer, tablet, iPhone, or Android device.

Benefits of Motorcycle GPS Trackers

This is one of the top reasons for purchasing a motorcycle GPS tracking system. If a thief steals your favorite possession, a motorcycle recovery device will help you and law enforcement officials locate it quickly. Real-time tracking. You can see where your bike is at all times by using Google Maps or other mobile apps. For example, if you lend your motorcycle to a friend, you can set geographical limits, and the best motorcycle GPS tracker will alert you if your bike goes outside of those limits.

You can see where your bike is at all times by using Google Maps or other mobile apps. For example, if you lend your motorcycle to a friend, you can set geographical limits, and the best motorcycle GPS tracker will alert you if your bike goes outside of those limits. Motorcycle maintenance. An anti-theft motorcycle GPS tracker does more than just thwart thieves. It also logs information about your bike and lets you know when it needs to be serviced.

An anti-theft motorcycle GPS tracker does more than just thwart thieves. It also logs information about your bike and lets you know when it needs to be serviced. Lower insurance rates. Some insurance companies will actually give motorcyclists a lower rate if they have a motorcycle GPS security system installed on their motorbikes.

Types of Motorcycle GPS Trackers Cellular Versus Satellite Many reliable GPS trackers rely on satellite signals to transmit information to your mobile device or computer. Conversely, a cellular GPS tracker can only send and receive messages when it's within a provider's range. Satellite-enabled GPS trackers work in more areas, and they typically include a monthly subscription fee. Top Brands TrackmateGPS This company, based in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been involved in the vehicle tracking industry since 2001. Its products feature useful alerts, such as speed, geo-fence intrusions, geo-elapsed time, and inactivity. Its trackers operate worldwide. One recommended product is the Trackmate GPS Mini 3G H Vehicle Tracker. Optimus Optimus GPS Tracking is based in Houston, Texas. The company designs portable and hardwired tracking units for trucks, cars, motorcycles, trailers, and other applications. The company also designs tracker accessories, such as batteries and cases. One top product is the Optimus 2.0. Amcrest Technology Amcrest, based in Houston, Texas, is a security product manufacturer and distributor that focuses on cutting-edge surveillance and home automation products as well as GPS trackers for vehicles. One popular tracker is the Amcrest GPS Tracker – 2G Portable Mini GPS Tracking Device. SpyTec This New York City-based company has been providing and supporting spy gear solutions for over 10 years. SpyTec sells high-quality, state-of-the-art spy and surveillance gear that works in surveillance scenarios. One of its products is the Spytec STI 2019 Model GPS Tracker. Motorcycle GPS Tracker Pricing

GPS tracking for motorcycles doesn't have to be expensive. There are many options that cost less than $50. However, a cheap GPS tracker for bikes may have fewer features and smaller battery life. $50-$100: There are several motorcycle GPS tracking devices within this price range. Expect to pay a little more for units that are more durable, reliable, and feature a longer battery life.

Key Features Compatibility Make sure the motorcycle GPS tracking device you purchase works with your computer, iPhone, Android, and the corresponding operating system. Fortunately, most motorcycle GPS security devices work with both iOS and Android apps. However, not all of them work with all devices, and you don't want to get stuck with a product that doesn't pair with your mobile phone. Battery Life A good GPS locator for motorcycles will have long battery life. The worst thing that can happen is the device stops working because the battery dies. Units that use a 10000mAh battery can hold a charge for several months, while smaller batteries may only work for a couple of days before they need to be recharged. Also, look for devices that have a standby mode, which saves battery life. Accuracy The best GPS tracker for motorcycles will have geo-location, which gives an accurate location of your bike, whether it's parked or on the move. Different devices provide updates in different intervals, i.e., every 10 seconds or every minute. Trackers with three-axis accelerometers will send you a notification if your bike is stolen. Other Considerations

Durability: An anti-theft GPS tracking device for motorcycles can be exposed to various weather conditions. As such, you need a product that can withstand wind, rain, and snow, particularly if you leave your bike outside for extended periods of time. Look for units that are waterproof and can function properly in both extremely cold and extremely hot temperatures. Also, make sure they have hard cases. Alarm System: If you want even more security, consider getting a motorcycle alarm with GPS tracking. If a criminal steals your bike, it will trigger a loud alarm that alerts you and those around the bike that theft is occurring. This, combined with GPS tracking, will give you more peace of mind if you own a bike that is susceptible to theft. Best Motorcycle GPS Tracker Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle GPS Tracker Overall: AMERICALOC Mini Portable Real Time GPS Tracker

This GPS tracker for vehicles, motorcycles, people, and assets provides real-time tracking and one year of tracking history. You can track it from your computer, tablet, iPhone, or Android device. It works in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The AMERICALOC tracker provides one-minute location updates while moving. It can also be configured for location updates every 10 or 30 seconds. It provides alerts regarding movement, speeding, low battery, and entering or leaving zones. You can set up email alerts and have them converted to text messages for real-time alerts. Overall, this unit works reliably, it's easy to set up, and customer service is very helpful. One downside to this product is that you must purchase a subscription to view the tracker on a website, which can add up over the course of a year. There have also been some complaints that the battery life is not very long. In addition, the interface for the website can be cumbersome and confusing. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle GPS Tracker Value: Optimus 2.0

The Optimus 2.0 tracks vehicles, motorcycles, people, and items. It provides location updates every 30 seconds, but you can upgrade it to every 10 seconds. The tracker comes with a SIM card, is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems, and includes a special routing feature for investigators. The device alerts you via email and text message every time there's movement, speeding, or if the device is leaving or entering an area. It also has an SOS button and low battery alert. It's easy to set up, and it's simple to decipher the information on the app. The battery life is based on how frequently you receive updates. One problem is the flashing lights on the unit may alert others to its location, but this can be solved if you put tape over the lights. Also, the movement alert is pretty touchy and may go off frequently if there's a lot of wind. It is also not live; you have to keep pressing the refresh icon for updates. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle GPS Tracker Honorable Mention: PRIMETRACKING Personal GPS Tracker

