Best Cassette Adapters: Play Digital Tunes in Your Classic Car 

Music helps you get through a long trip, but what if you drive an older car that only has a cassette player? You can either upgrade to a costly modern car stereo system or buy an inexpensive cassette adapter, which will allow you to enjoy your favorite music from a modern electronic device. Check out the best cassette adapters on the market in this handy buying guide.

Benefits of Cassette Adapters Save money . Upgrading your entire head stereo unit can be expensive. Cassette deck adapters are quite cheap, so there is no need to spend hundreds of dollars on stereo equipment when you can spend just a few dollars on an adapter.

Upgrading your entire head stereo unit can be expensive. Cassette deck adapters are quite cheap, so there is no need to spend hundreds of dollars on stereo equipment when you can spend just a few dollars on an adapter. Continue to use old hardware. It is still possible to listen to music from your iPhone, Android, CD player or another device through a cassette player that appears sorely outdated. Fortunately, it can still be of use. Types of Cassette Adapters Corded Many of the cassette adapters you will find today online and in stores have cords. You simply insert the tape into your cassette player and plug the corresponding cord into the player as well as into your portable audio device. Wireless or Bluetooth These types of cassette adapters do not require a cord, which can be cumbersome. You simply connect the player to your portable electronic device using Bluetooth technology. One downside is this type of adapter tends to be more expensive; however, it also has a good audio quality. Top Brands Carwires Carwires is based in Arizona. It manufactures audio cables, power accessories, speaker wire, and other auto accessories. A popular product from this brand is the Carwires Premium Car Audio Cassette Adapter. Scosche Scosche, based in Ventura County, Calif, was founded in 1980 when Roger and Scotia “Scosche” Alves started car audio consulting the business in their garage. The company currently has 150 employees that design and deliver more than 4,000 consumer technology, Powersports, and car audio products. One recommended device is the Scosche PCA2 Universal Cassette Adapter for iPod and MP3 players. Cassette Adapter Pricing Under $15: At this price point, you can find car cassette adapters with basic features such as mini-plugs to insert to your smartphone or MP3 player. They may include an adjustable design to fit front- and side-load players. However, they may be noisy.

At this price point, you can find car cassette adapters with basic features such as mini-plugs to insert to your smartphone or MP3 player. They may include an adjustable design to fit front- and side-load players. However, they may be noisy. $15-$20 : You will find improved features in this price range. They are lightweight with a portable design and, like less expensive units, are compatible with MP3 players, CDs, tablets, and other electronic devices.

: You will find improved features in this price range. They are lightweight with a portable design and, like less expensive units, are compatible with MP3 players, CDs, tablets, and other electronic devices. Over $20: Here you will find premium and top-rated cassette adapters. Most of these work wirelessly and require no cables. They support Bluetooth, can often be used while charging, and come with a built-in microphone to make hands-free calls. Key Features Cord Length A short cord can be inconvenient. You’ll want to buy an adapter that has an aux cord that is long enough to connect the tape player to your device. A long aux cable for car cassette players gives you more flexibility and also allows the backseat passengers to control the music from a portable device. Compatibility Always look at the headphone jack to determine if the adapter is compatible with your electronic device. Some will work with MP3 players but may not work with smartphones. A universal car audio adapter is compatible with a variety of devices. Sound Quality The best cassette player adapters will include a silent mechanism to reduce mechanical noise in the background. You will get a clearer sound without fewer disturbances on a long road trip or during your commute. Other Considerations Durability: If you love listening to music, a cassette adapter is something that you are going to use often. Therefore, you’ll want to choose the best MP3 cassette adapter that has a high-quality construction that can endure the constant plugging and unplug from your electronic device.

If you love listening to music, a cassette adapter is something that you are going to use often. Therefore, you’ll want to choose the best MP3 cassette adapter that has a high-quality construction that can endure the constant plugging and unplug from your electronic device. Warranty: There is a possibility that your electronic product can develop a defect. That is why it is important to choose a product that is supplied with a warranty. If it is faulty, the manufacturer can issue you a refund or provide you with a replacement. Best Cassette Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Cassette Adapter Overall: Arsvita Car Audio Bluetooth Cassette Receiver

The Arsvita Cassette Bluetooth 5.0 receiver allows you to answer phone calls, change the volume, and play, pause, or skip music. It's compatible with smartphones, tablets, MP3 players, or other devices equipped with standard Bluetooth technology. The premium chip technology provides a more stable and faster transmission for superior audio performance. The built-in battery provides up to eight hours of play and talk time, 168 hours of standby time, and it only takes 90 minutes to fully charge. It also comes with a 16-month replacement warranty. It's sleek, convenient, and comes charged so you can test it straight out of the box. Overall, it makes your audio sound more crisp and full. However, there have been some complaints that it produces some buzzing noise in the background. Also, there is no way to recharge it with the tape in the player, so you have to take it out regularly to charge it. In addition, it may only play on the passenger side speakers. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Cassette Adapter: Reshow Cassette Adapter for Cars

The Reshow cassette adapter is the most budget-friendly selection on our list. You can listen to digital music by connecting your electronic device via a 3.5mm headphone jack. The unit allows you to adjust the audio between the music player (i.e., your MP3 player or smartphone) and your car's speaker settings. Overall, this cassette adapter works really well, has a light cord, and does exactly what it's supposed to do. It has an option to flip the side of the tape-based on the way your particular stereo works. In addition, the quality sound it produces through the speakers is great. It has little to no noise and wonderful bass and mid-range sounds. The Reshow also comes with a 30-day guarantee. One problem is the device makes the classic sound a cassette makes when it's running in the player. In addition, any light movement of the cord may cause pops, hisses, or static. Finally, the jack may not fit tightly into your electronic device, thus causing it to fall out easily. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Cassette Adapter Honorable Mention: Arsvita Car Audio Cassette to Aux Adapter

