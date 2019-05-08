Best Police Scanners: Get Emergency Alerts and Weather Warnings

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. You don’t have to be a police officer, or even a journalist, to use a police scanner. These nifty devices have other advantages that benefit everyone. They tell you about the emergency situations in your area, the weather alerts around you, and the traffic and road conditions when you’re on the road. If you’re looking for the best police scanner on the market, this guide narrows down your search and helps you pick the top-rated police scanner that suits your needs. Best Police Scanner Overall: Uniden BCD436HP HomePatrol Series

Best Value Police Scanner: Uniden BC75XLT 300-Channel Handheld Scanner

Best Police Scanner Honorable Mention: Whistler WS1040 Handheld Digital Scanner Benefits of Police Scanners Get an emergency heads-up. Police scanners give you a behind-the-scenes look at what’s going on in your area before it reaches the news media. You’ll know about any emergencies or potential disasters, either natural or man-made, through the chatter you pick up on the scanners. Even when you’re on the road, an alert about a major fire or an accident can help save you time and hassle.

Track the weather. Weather updates are another major reason people still use police scanners. If you're worried about a brewing storm or a hurricane in your area, the police scanner can be of great help. The updates are faster than the weather channel and keep you one step ahead of the storms.

Monitor road conditions. Professional drivers use digital police scanners to know which areas are traffic bottlenecks so they can find alternate routes. The scanner gives you a heads-up of any roads temporarily closed. Local police channels give you live updates on areas with heavy activity, so you can avoid them. Types of Police Scanners Handheld Handheld models are common police scanners. You can carry the handheld scanner around with you anywhere you go. It's small and portable, much like a cell phone. You can clip it to your belt or even keep it in your pocket if it's small enough. This portability comes at a cost: The handheld scanner's frequency coverage and range are limited. Base/Mobile A mobile scanner is larger than a handheld model. You mount the mobile scanner on your car's dashboard when you go for a drive, or just use it in your home. With external antennas, mobile scanners offer better reception and more range and power. Unlike the handheld types which run on batteries, you can plug these into the car's power supply or into an electrical outlet in your home. Top Brands Uniden Hidero Fujimoto established Uniden in Tokyo, Japan in 1966. The company is a leading developer in the communication world and has offices in Irving, Texas. It provides high-quality consumer electronics and has facilities in different countries across the world. Other products include its 800-megahertz police scanner, the Uniden BC355N 800, and the Uniden BearTracker Scanner. Whistler Whistler Group, Inc. has been well-known as an automotive electronics innovator for more than 50 years. It's headquartered in Bentonville, Arizona. Its first radar detector took the market by storm in the early 1970s. The company develops power inverters, dash cameras, diagnostic inspection cameras, and radio scanners. Other products in this category include the Whistler Handheld Digital Scanner. Police Scanner Pricing Under $100: Police scanners within this price range fall under the handheld category. They're portable, easy to carry and have limited range and functionality. Even the best cheap police scanner needs an aftermarket antenna to expand its range.

$100 - $300: Scanners at this price are good, solid devices. Both mobile and desktop models sell at this price range. You get more coverage, better audio, and more storage with these options.

Over $400: These are your top-of-the-line scanners. They offer compatibility with all frequency formats, unlimited channels, lightning-fast search and scanning features, and a decent warranty. Some handheld scanners have a steep price tag attached but can be worth every penny. Key Features Number of Channels How many channels your scanner has determined the number of agencies you can follow. In their most basic models, police scanners have about 10 to 20 channels. This is hardly enough unless you're using the scanner to entertain yourself with your local police chatter. Consider getting a scanner with more channels to be able to track as many agencies as you want. Emergency Systems Connectivity A good police scanner can connect you to emergency systems. In cases of natural disasters, you'd want the scanner to connect you to the local weather, or the Specific Area Message Encoding (S.A.M.E.) system. Some scanners have an automatic connection feature where they will search for and connect to your area's S.A.M.E. The scanner then ensures you only get weather alerts and warnings for that specific area. Other Considerations Range: The scanner's range is one of the main features that you need to consider when buying one. Both the weather and terrain around you can impact the device's range. If you're in a mountainous area or surrounded by trees, you won't be able to receive or send transmissions as well as in open terrain. This is also why some scanners fail in urban areas.

GPS Compatibility: A police scanner that is GPS compatible has better flexibility both in range and real-time frequency updating than the models without GPS. This is especially true when you leave your current location and move to a new area. The scanner can then detect that change of location and update the frequencies available in that new area.

Search Features: The more channels you listen to, the better you need the scan/search feature to be. A device with a scan speed of 16 channels per second is considered below average. You'll want a higher speed to scan all the channels you're tracking. Best Police Scanner Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Police Scanner Overall: Uniden BCD436HP HomePatrol Series

Uniden BCD436HP HomePatrol is an easy-to-use handheld model with advanced and powerful features. This power comes from the company’s flagship software, the HomePatrol-1. What you get is a device with amazing bandwidth and compatibility with the various communication systems and protocols such as Motorola and EDACS. The Close Call RF Capture Technology detects any transmissions in your area and tunes to them automatically. The device is GPS-compatible, detects your location, and receives area-specific weather alerts and warnings when you’re on the move. These advanced features make it our top pick for the best portable police and emergency scanner. On the downside, the scanner needs an SD card to function well. This unit needs plenty of memory, and if you have a defective SD card reader or the card becomes damaged, you won’t be able to use it. It doesn’t work out of the box, so you still need to set it up. Some units have issues with battery life. Best Value Police Scanner: Uniden BC75XLT 300-Channel Handheld Scanner

Uniden has many stellar products that cover the whole spectrum from the high-end and powerful to the basic and affordable. The Uniden BC75XLT 300-Channel Handheld Scanner belongs to the latter category. It’s inexpensive yet packed with over 300 channels. The channels are nicely grouped together for easy access, and finding them is a breeze thanks to the fast search/scan features. The unit is easy to charge with a USB cable that comes with the package. Whether you’re at home or on the road, you won’t have trouble recharging the scanner. Programming the device can be done on your computer for convenience. The model gives priority to local channels and radio signals in your area. On the other hand, the menu can be challenging to find your way around the various features. If you haven’t used one of these devices before, the unintuitive menu might frustrate you; the user manual doesn’t help either. The reception even in clear and unobstructed environments could be limited. Best Police Scanner Honorable Mention: Whistler WS1040 Handheld Digital Scanner

