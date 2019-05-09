Best Car Batteries for Cold Weather: Stay Out of the Cold with These Top Choices

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When the temperature drops and the weather turns chilly, that’s when car batteries struggle. The car may not start or may stall halfway to your destination. If you live in an area where the winter is exceptionally cold, then you need the best car battery for cold weather out there to give you confidence on the road. This guide will give you plenty of information to find the right option for your vehicle.

Best Car Battery for Cold Weather Overall: Optima Batteries 8002-002 34 Red Top

Best Car Battery for Cold Weather Value: Odyssey PC680 Battery

Best Battery for Cold Weather Honorable Mention: ACDelco ACDB24R Advantage AGM

Benefits of Car Battery for Cold Weather

More reliable performance. No matter how cold it is, cold weather batteries are designed to deliver maximum power. The car won’t die down or stall in the middle of nowhere. The battery’s capacity powers even intensive energy-consuming cars with efficiency and reliability.

No matter how cold it is, cold weather batteries are designed to deliver maximum power. The car won’t die down or stall in the middle of nowhere. The battery’s capacity powers even intensive energy-consuming cars with efficiency and reliability. Faster engine start. Car batteries for cold weather deliver a strong five-second starting burst. That burst is what brings the engine to life instantly. Once you turn the key, the car fires up, even when it’s freezing out there.

Car batteries for cold weather deliver a strong five-second starting burst. That burst is what brings the engine to life instantly. Once you turn the key, the car fires up, even when it’s freezing out there. Better charge and discharge rates. Regular batteries tend to have a low capacity in the cold, as it slows down the chemical reaction inside the battery. This affects both the battery’s performance and reliability. Batteries designed for cold weather don’t have this problem, and they tend to charge and discharge at faster rates.

Regular batteries tend to have a low capacity in the cold, as it slows down the chemical reaction inside the battery. This affects both the battery’s performance and reliability. Batteries designed for cold weather don’t have this problem, and they tend to charge and discharge at faster rates. Cold climate compatibility. Both high-reserve capacity and cold crank ratings make winter batteries more efficient during the cold months. Hot weather batteries need to handle the heat with a higher lead-to-electrolyte ratio.

Types of Car Battery for Cold Weather

Lead Acid

Once upon a time, lead acid batteries were the norm. All vehicles ran on them and maintaining them was part of the car owner’s routine. The batteries use liquid electrolytes, which is why they’re sometimes called wet cell batteries. They leak and spill more often, especially when they’re not supposed to. They’re cheaper than AGM batteries and have a relatively long life, especially when maintained properly.

AGM

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) batteries don’t need an active liquid to produce electricity. This takes away the risk of spilling and leakage that plague wet batteries. AGM batteries handle repeated draining and recharging cycles better than wet batteries. They’re also maintenance-free.

Top Brands

Optima

For the past 40 years, Optima Batteries has been leading innovation in the field of car batteries. The company introduced the first maintenance-free acid battery as early as the 1970s. This was followed by its high‐performance AGM automotive batteries, the first of its kind. The company also makes Optima Batteries 8016-103 D34M BlueTop for boats and RVs as well as Optima Batteries 8014-045.

Odyssey

EnerSys Energy Products Inc. is the company that manufactures Odyssey batteries. With 100 years of experience, the company operates from two manufacturing plants in Warrensburg, Mo. and Newport, Wales. It has sales and service facilities in 17 countries all over the world. Top battery options include the Odyssey PC625 Powersports Battery and Odyssey PC925 Automotive and LTV Battery.

ACDelco

ACDelco has been around since 1908 when GM was established. Over the years, the company’s innovation and technology have helped a woman fly around the world and put a man on the moon. The company makes the ACDelco 94RAGM Professional AGM and ACDelco 48AGM Professional AGM Automotive BCI.

Car Battery for Cold Weather Pricing

Under $200: Batteries that sell under $200 vary both in features and lifespan. You could find a good battery with reasonable performance, but its starting power would be limited. Batteries in this price range won’t have a decent, or even moderate, reserve capacity to keep the car going for long.

Batteries that sell under $200 vary both in features and lifespan. You could find a good battery with reasonable performance, but its starting power would be limited. Batteries in this price range won’t have a decent, or even moderate, reserve capacity to keep the car going for long. Over $200: Investing this amount of money in a battery ensures you get a battery with high starting power. Batteries in this price point have high reserve capacity, are maintenance-free, and are reliable on the road in the harsh cold. They are also durable and come with a good warranty.

Key Features

Durability

We’ve already established that cold weather is the bane of batteries. So not only do you need a high-performance car battery for the winter months, but the battery has to handle heavy-duty use, shouldn’t require much maintenance, and shouldn’t need frequent replacing. Always buy a fresh battery that is less than six months old from the date of manufacture. Even the best car battery for winter will lose its power and performance if it’s older than six months.

Reserve Capacity

When the alternator in your car malfunctions, you still need the battery to keep powering the car’s different functions. That’s where reserve capacity comes in handy. A battery that produces 25 amps at 80 degrees for an extended period of time is considered to have high reserve capacity.

Cold Cranking Amps

Cold cranking amps, or CCA, is an important feature in every cold weather battery. When the temperature drops to 0 degrees, you’ll want the battery to still produce enough amps to get the car started. CCA rating refers to the number of amps the battery offers at this low temperature. Naturally, you’ll want a high CCA battery so you can fire up the engine no matter how cold it is outside.

Other Considerations

Maintenance Free: When you use a wet battery, you’re expected to fill it with water every now and then. It’s part of the maintenance. If you are the kind of person who likes to install a battery and forget about it, then you should consider buying a maintenance-free one.

When you use a wet battery, you’re expected to fill it with water every now and then. It’s part of the maintenance. If you are the kind of person who likes to install a battery and forget about it, then you should consider buying a maintenance-free one. Amp Hours: Amp hours are used to measure a battery’s reserve capacity. They refer to the energy charge needed for the battery to produce one ampere for one hour. Again, the higher, the better. A battery with higher amp hours means it can keep the car and all the electronics on the dashboard running for a long time before you need to recharge it.

Best Car Battery for Cold Weather Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Battery for Cold Weather Overall: Optima Batteries 8002-002 34 Red Top