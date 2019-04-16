Best Backup Cameras: See What’s Behind You While Backing Up

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. A good backup camera is an indispensable tool in today's high-tech world. Once reserved for high-end luxury cars, most modern vehicles now offer some kind of backup camera system for increased safety. For older vehicles that lack a factory-installed system, however, it's still possible to add this feature with an aftermarket camera system. If you want to increase your rear view safety, check out these best backup cameras. Best Backup Camera Overall: LeeKooLuu Backup Camera and Monitor Kit

Best Value Backup Camera: eRapta ERT01 2nd Generation Car Rear View Camera

Best Backup Camera Honorable Mention: TOGUARD Backup Camera 7" Mirror Dash Cam Why Buy a Backup Camera? Increase your rear view . Vehicles are full of blind spots. While basic rear and side mirrors do a good job of reducing those spots, there are still areas that a simple reflective surface can't see. Backup cameras give you a low, straight view of the vehicle's rear that you may need to park safely in larger vehicles.

. Vehicles are full of blind spots. While basic rear and side mirrors do a good job of reducing those spots, there are still areas that a simple reflective surface can't see. Backup cameras give you a low, straight view of the vehicle's rear that you may need to park safely in larger vehicles. Make parking a breeze . With a straight view of the rear, parking is much easier. When backing out of a parking space, you can see more of what's behind you without cranking your head around or readjusting the mirrors. You can also back into parking spaces more easily.

. With a straight view of the rear, parking is much easier. When backing out of a parking space, you can see more of what's behind you without cranking your head around or readjusting the mirrors. You can also back into parking spaces more easily. Add rearview recording. Some backup cameras act like dash cams, recording events during an emergency. For rear fender benders or worse accidents, a rear view can help document the accident if it can't prevent it altogether in the first place. Types of Backup Cameras License Plate License plate backup cameras come in two distinct types, both of which mount in the license plate spot behind the car. Some cameras come built into a replacement plate frame that installs over the plate itself. Others are just a strap with holes that fit the existing mounting screws to sit on top of the existing frame and plate. In both cases, the camera is in a good position for getting a low viewing angle. Mirror/Dash Cam Mirror and dash cam backup cameras feature a built-in display that offers a good view of the rear action without requiring an additional LCD or infotainment panel. The camera itself is either a separate unit that mounts on the rear bumper, or is one built into the unit where the camera can see the interior of the car and out of the rear window. Individual Camera Often the most basic option available, individual backup cameras are small units that lack a display or any means of mounting. Some require permanent, often professional, installation but can be easier to integrate into existing camera systems. This type makes it easy to find the exact image quality and connection options (wired or wireless) you want to install on your vehicle.

pexels Many cameras work directly with an existing infotainment panel or system.

Top Brands of Backup Cameras Auto Vox Auto Vox is a Chinese company that specializes in auto safety products. With several high-end backup cameras like its Wireless Dash Cam, Auto Vox is a good brand that has many years of experience with blind spot and rear view monitoring systems. Yi Yi has a history of bringing high-tech solutions to many spaces like auto safety products. Blending high-performance cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence, its camera options like the Mirror Dash Cam offer a lot in terms of overall performance and safety. It also offers several high-quality action and VR cameras. Backup Camera Pricing $50 and under : This budget range is full of simple, basic backup camera options. License plate backup cameras are the most common. Installing these budget options can be more difficult than more expensive wireless options.

: This budget range is full of simple, basic backup camera options. License plate backup cameras are the most common. Installing these budget options can be more difficult than more expensive wireless options. $50-$100 : There's a good mix of a high-end license plate and mirror backup cameras in this range. A few lower-end wireless options also exist here.

: There's a good mix of a high-end license plate and mirror backup cameras in this range. A few lower-end wireless options also exist here. $100 and up: The top price range has fewer backup cameras than the less expensive categories, but the options here provide a lot of functionality. Wireless connectivity is common, and many cameras come as complete kits that offer everything you need for your car. Key Features Camera The main event of a backup camera takes place in the camera itself. Smaller than most action cams and digital camcorders, these cameras typically lack the HD quality of higher-end consumer products. Still, the quality of the camera will determine how clear the image appears in the monitor. Cameras with 480p and 720p recording resolutions are the most common. LED Lights To use a camera at night, extra light is required to illuminate the surroundings. Backup and rear car lights lack the capabilities to offer this illumination, so most cameras come with a few LED lights for assistance. The number and intensity of the lights will influence how bright the night vision image appears. Enhanced Safety Features Some backup camera systems offer more than just a good view of the rear area. Enhanced safety features include a backup line or grid to gauge distance, recording functionality, and collision detection. Higher-end cameras can also work with other front and side cameras to offer a near 360-degree monitoring coverage around the vehicle. Other Considerations Power Supply : All cameras require some kind of power supply to actually work since few come with built-in batteries. To use the car's power, the camera needs to connect to either the reverse lights, a fuse box, or the interior 12-volt cigarette lighter. Routing a power cable may be required.

: All cameras require some kind of power supply to actually work since few come with built-in batteries. To use the car's power, the camera needs to connect to either the reverse lights, a fuse box, or the interior 12-volt cigarette lighter. Routing a power cable may be required. Monitor: To actually use a backup camera, you'll need some kind of monitor to see the image. Unless the camera has a built-in monitor (i.e. a dash cam) or can tie into an existing infotainment panel, you will need a separate screen or specialized rearview mirror for the display. Unless you have a wireless backup camera, there will also be a cord to the route. Best Backup Cameras Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Backup Camera Overall: LeeKooLuu Backup Camera and Monitor Kit

LeeKooLuu's backup camera comes as a complete kit that includes the camera itself, a 4.3-inch LCD monitor, and a 12-volt power plug. As a result, this is the perfect option for bringing rearview camera capabilities to older cars that lack any kind of camera system or advanced electronics. The camera quality is high for the low price. The 135-degree viewing angle offers a good, wide view of the rear on the LCD monitor. Installation is also a highlight of this backup camera. Fastening to the rear license plate, the camera mount offers a solid hold where the camera plugs into the backup lighting system or the car's fuse box. The major hiccup with installation is the video cord. Using RCA connectors, the cord is large (1/2-inch diameter), meaning you may have to drill some interior holes to pass the cord through to the LCD monitor. The viewing panel also takes up some space on the dashboard, potentially leaving other devices like GPS navigators out of the mix. Best Value Backup Camera: eRapta ERT01 2nd Generation Car Rear View Camera

The eRapta ERT01 is a backup camera meant to complete a car's existing camera system, meaning it requires a separate monitor or infotainment panel to work. While this may be a distractor if you're starting from scratch, it's the perfect option if you want ultimate flexibility in choosing a display (or working with an existing one) and saving some money at the same time. The camera has a 149-degree viewing angle and comes with eight LED lights for basic night vision. It fits on the top edge of most license plates, fastening down with the same screws that hold the plate/frame. While it lacks the advanced features of more expensive options, it gets the job done with a clear image and basic backup lines in the video output. Installation is a bit difficult with this camera. While mounting is easy, getting it connected to the power supply and monitor requires routing wires around the vehicle to the right spot. Professional installation may be required for the best results. Best Backup Camera Honorable Mention: TOGUARD Backup Camera 7" Mirror Dash Cam

