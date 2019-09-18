Best Locking Pliers: Get A Grip When You Need It

Benefits of Locking Pliers

Locking pliers can be used for a variety of jobs, from the smallest pinch of a hose to larger projects that require an extra pair of grippers. Locking pliers come in many sizes, so you can choose the right one for your needs. Toolbox essential. Having a set or two of locking pliers on hand can mean the difference between an easy solution and having to finagle your way through a project. Pick up a set of locking pliers, and you’ll thank yourself every time you need one.

Types of Locking Pliers

C-Clamp

Defined by long angled arms that form a point, this type of locking pliers forms the shape of a C in order to clamp around girthier objects. C-clamp locking pliers are best for jobs where you need more clearance to get around objects. For instance, C-clamp locking pliers are a good tool to use when clamping flat pieces of wood together after they’re glued. An adjustment screw and trigger release handle are integrated into these pliers, too.

Round- or Long-Nose

You’ll quickly be able to tell the difference between round- and long-nose locking pliers. Round-nose pliers are curved like a bird’s beak, whereas long-nose locking pliers are formed like a pair of needle-nose pliers. Both types of pliers feature teeth within the inner sides of the jaws. The biggest difference between these two nose types is that round-nose pliers work well on rounded objects—like tubes—while long-nose pliers clamp well onto flat surfaces.

Curved- or Straight-Jaw

There are two types of jaw designs: curved and straight. Curved-jaw locking pliers are round-nosed and have serrated teeth inside the jaw to clamp onto rounded objects. It’s best to use curved-jaw locking pliers set on anything cylindrical in shape. Straight-jaw locking pliers can either be round- or long-nose. Most, if not all, long-nose locking pliers are straight-jaws, while round-nose pliers can be straight or curved.

Top Brands

Irwin Vise-Grips

Based out of North Carolina and founded in 1885, Irwin Vise-Grips is a name you’ve probably heard around the shop. If you’re not a fan of the picks we chose above, check out this GrooveLock Pliers Set, which adjusts to help you out in a variety of situations.

Crescent

Headquartered in Maryland, Crescent was founded in 1907. If you’re looking for a pair of Straight Jaw Locking Pliers, look no further. Crescent has the tools you need at a price point you can afford.

Craftsman

Housed under the Black and Decker family name, Craftsman has been in the business for over 90 years. From their headquarters in Connecticut, Craftsman produces such items as the Straight Jaw 10-Inch Locking Plier. Equipped with easy-grip handles, this tool nearly cracked our top three list.

Locking Pliers Pricing

It isn’t until you get up into the higher price range that you’ll find a varied assortment of each type of locking pliers. Name brands are plenty here, but anything you’re able to find at this price point should get the job done easily. You might even be able to find a five-piece assortment of locking pliers under $50. $50+: Spending any more than $50 on locking pliers probably means you’re someone who frequently needs to use them. In this case, you can pick up entire sets that will span most common sizes, along with various types of locking pliers as we described above.

Key Features

Size

The biggest factor distinguishing one set of locking pliers from another is the size. The size is the measurement between the jaws when they are fully extended. When you open the locking pliers, the distance from one jaw tip to the other is the size of that particular tool. For example, five-inch locking pliers will have jaws that open up to five inches.

Easy-Release Handle

Setting a pair of locking pliers might seem like the easiest part of the process, but the best locking pliers include an easy-release handle that relieves the pressure of the hold so you can remove the pliers with ease. These handles sometimes have gripping material installed over them, but even in bare metal form, they save a lot of muscles. These handles are typically referred to as trigger release handles.

Durability

Locking pliers are made from all types of durable metal, from steel to chrome vanadium. The best locking pliers will be sturdy and durable and able to withstand the abuse typically seen in any mechanic’s garage. Teeth should be broad-based and angled to prevent them from breaking off at a crucial moment. In short, all components of the best locking pliers are extremely durable.

Pressure Adjustment Screw

Like the trigger release handle, a pressure adjustment screw should aid in the clamping process. Tighten the screw to add pressure and loosen it to relieve pressure. The best locking pliers will have pressure adjustment screws that are easy to grip due to knurling. You can set the screw before or after you clamp the pliers.

Grip-Enhancing Handles

The best set of locking pliers will come fitted with gripping handles that are made from rubber-like materials. These handles typically fit over both arms of the locking pliers, but can also be fitted over the trigger release handle for added gripping power. These gripping handles also cut down on hand fatigue.

Other Considerations

Metal Type: There are many types of metal to choose from when it comes to locking pliers. Most are made from high-strength steel meant to withstand the most extreme conditions. Others can be chrome vanadium or electro-plated. Depending on what type of work you do, you’ll want to consider what metal types you prefer before making a purchase.

Metal Type: There are many types of metal to choose from when it comes to locking pliers. Most are made from high-strength steel meant to withstand the most extreme conditions. Others can be chrome vanadium or electro-plated. Depending on what type of work you do, you'll want to consider what metal types you prefer before making a purchase.

Best Locking Pliers Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Locking Pliers Overall: Irwin Vise-Grip The Original Locking Pliers Set with Wire Cutter