The Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool Is Too Big to Be Your EDC

The problem is, do you want to haul all of those tools around with you? A multi-tool can solve that issue—but at what compromise of size, weight, and utility? What are you willing to pay for this convenience?

Have you ever looked at multi-tools and thought, “that’s nice—until I need a REAL tool”? Same. We always think we’ll get far more leverage with a pair of pliers, a longer screwdriver, or a bit driver. Maybe a knife that’s more like your regular EDC knife.

I received this Gerber Center-Drive multi-tool at the same time I had the SOG Powerlitre multi-tool in for review (coming soon). While they are not direct competitors, the contrast between the two was interesting as I used them on many of the same tasks. This Gerber was ordered from Amazon at a price of $114.99, nearly double the price of the SOG. It is also substantially larger and heavier, like a Toyota RAV4 as compared to a Sequoia.

Unboxing and Initial Impressions of the Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool

When you take the box out of the shipping package the heft of the tool is immediately noticeable. The box is your basic thin cardboard; what comes out of it is much more than basic.

You are greeted with a coyote brown-colored Cordura sheath with the Gerber name and logo embroidered in coyote brown thread. There are no instructions included so it takes a few moments to familiarize yourself with all its features and tools. Open the Velcro flap of the sheath and you see two pockets. The front contains a rubber bit holder containing 12 bits.

The rear pocket contains the tool itself. When you pull the tool out you get an immediate take on its size and weight. While Gerber’s official weight on the tool is 9.6 ounces, on my scale it weighed in at 9.9. If you include the sheath and the rubber holder with all the bits, it clocks in at 13.7 ounces—more than three-quarters of a pound. On the rear of the sheath is a snap loop so that you can wear it on your belt if you want to hang that much weight around your waist.

The tool in its fully collapsed state is 4.75 inches in length, and 1.5 inches in width. Extend the pliers and the bit driver the length of the tool expands to 9.5 inches of length.

The party features of the Gerber are two-fold. First, rather than a butterfly motion to deploy the pliers, you push a button along the spine of the tool and the pliers emerge like a missile from a silo, ready for launch.

The second is the namesake bit driver that can be deployed while the tool is closed. It centers up along the axis of the tool, hence the moniker “Center-Drive.” The knife is the only other tool that can be deployed while the tool is in a closed position.