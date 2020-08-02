How To Clean Car Windows
I can see clearly now, the bug carcasses are gone!
Do your car windows look like the site of a bug massacre? Are they splattered with dirt, debris, squirrel guts, and ash from a nearby forest fire? Can you even see through them to navigate down the road? Well, fine sir or madam, today’s the day to clean those car windows!
Dirty windows aren’t just gross to look at, they can be dangerous. Seeing the road ahead, to the side, and behind you is somewhat important to your continued health and safety, right? Smudged or dusty glass can also affect your car’s interior cooling and heating. As one of the easiest safety precautions you can do for your car, there’s no excuse not to maintain clean windows, and we know a few tips and tricks to further streamline the process.
So come along with The Drive’s crack informational team as we guide you through just how to clean car windows the right way.
Car Window Washing Basics
Estimated Time Needed: Less than a half-hour
Skill Level: Beginner
Vehicle System: Exterior
Car Window Cleaning Safety
Working on your car can be dangerous and messy, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to ensure you don’t die, get maimed, or lose a finger and that you keep your jeans, shirt, and skin spotless—hopefully.
- Nitrile gloves (optional)
Everything You’ll Need To Wash Your Car
Using the wrong items, such as a dishtowel or dish soap, to clean your car could damage it. A few cheap purchases, some of which you’ll only have to buy once, will greatly upgrade the effectiveness of your next wash.
Tool List
- Water hose
- Two buckets
- Two dirt traps
- Car Duster
- Microfiber Towels
- Car Window Cleaner
Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.)
You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking that’s also well-ventilated. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.
Here’s How To Clean Car Windows
Ready? Let’s do this!
Cleaning Car Windows
- Wet microfiber towel with car window soap and water.
- Wipe windows down until debris and particulates are no longer seen.
- Rinse windows with clean water.
- Dry with a second microfiber towel.
- Repeat for the rest of the windows.
It’s that easy. Aren’t you glad you had our help?
Pro Tips to Clean Car Windows
Over the years, The Drive’s editors have cleaned thousands of car windows. Here are our top tips.
- There are a number of commercially available car window cleaners that don’t require a bucket, water, and microfiber towels. You can pick them up for a few bucks online or at your local auto parts store.
- You can also keep your windows looking pristine after you’ve cleaned them with a number of car window treatments.
How Often Do You Need To Clean Your Car’s Windows
Essentially, you’ll need to do it whenever they get dirty. It’s that simple.
How Much Does It Cost To Clean Car Windows
A few bucks for the soap or window cleaner up to $20 for a professional car wash and window clean.
Life Hacks To Clean Car Windows
Since you may not have access to the right tools or a friend you can bum a wrench off of, we also compiled a list of our best hacks to make your life easier and drain your pocket less.
That said, cleaning your car’s windows is pretty self-explanatory and doesn’t require much. Just follow the instructions above and The Drive’s pro tips.
Featured Car Window Cleaning Products
Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit
MEGUIAR'S Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax
