How To Clean Plexiglass

So you’ve purchased a race car, motorcycle, airplane, or boat? Congratulations, hotshot. But before your maiden voyage, know this: Your vehicle has important, see-through parts made from an acrylic like plexiglass or a polycarbonate like Lexan. Keeping those surfaces spotless and scratch-free means following some simple cleaning rules.

Despite the name, plexiglass isn’t glass. Sold under the brands Acrylite, Crylux, Lucite, and Perspex—and mostly known by the generic term, plexiglass—it’s a transparent, petroleum-based thermoplastic. Plexiglass is lighter than conventional glass, while also being sturdier.

Often mistaken for plexiglass, Lexan polycarbonate shares similar thermoplastic properties with plexiglass but has a higher impact resistance.

As such, road cars (headlights), motorcycles (windshields), race cars, planes and boats, along with an assortment of household objects, often use formulations of plexiglass or polycarbonate due to their light weight, strength, durability, and inexpensive replacement cost.

While cleaning headlight lenses is a separate process, cleaning plexiglass and polycarbonate windows require extra care to prevent visibility-reducing scratches and streaks. The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help you get your new toy looking factory-fresh. Ready?

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes to an hour

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Exterior