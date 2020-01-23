The 600-HP TDF-1 Is Basically an F1 Race Car You Can Buy Today and Race Tomorrow

Don't assume that cutting the number of cylinders in half has similarly halved the TDF-1's performance, though. These engines still produce 600 horsepower near the top of a 9,000-rpm rev range, giving the TDF-1 a power-to-weight ratio of 1,000 horsepower per ton. For context, that's in the neighborhood of the SSC Tuatara hypercar, and it's all thanks to the TDF-1's 1,322-pound dry weight. Add fluids and a driver, and you're still looking at somewhere south of 1,600 pounds.

But having a wallet that can handle a TDF-1 doesn't mean having the driving skills to handle one. These brutes can apparently dash from a standstill to 60 mph in under two seconds, and on to a top speed of over 200 mph. Through fast corners, TDF-1s can pull four Gs, and under full braking, they'll generate four-and-a-half Gs, or enough to literally juice tears from your eyes.

But if you think yourself a big boy who doesn't cry anymore and you want to see if you're the next Niki Lauda, go right ahead and order one. Just please oh please let us have lap or two as well.