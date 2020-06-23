The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. So your car’s window tint is bubbled and spotted and you want to remove it? Groovy, you’ve come to the right place. Should you use your drywall spatula or a $19.95 Williams-Sonoma dough scraper for the job? Just hold on one second. We’ll get to that. Tinting your windows can decrease the sun’s intensity and reduce heat build-up in warmer climates(e.g., the Mojave desert.) The downside is the tint film degrades over time, leaving your windows with bubbles and uneven coverage, impeding visibility. The legality of window tint also varies from state to state, meaning your new ride with the 35% tint may need a quick shave to keep the law off your back and out of your wallet. Never fear, The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help. And whether you’re getting your car’s windows ready for a fly new tint application or hoping for some factory-fresh glass, we’ll guide you through the process and get you back on the road. Let’s get scraping! How To Remove Window Tint Basics Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes or more Skill Level: Beginner Vehicle System: Exterior

Removing Window Tint Safely Working on your car can be messy. It can also be dangerous; working with a razor blade can negatively affect your skin—ask the author for a picture of his hand and working for Ford. Here’s what you’ll need to ensure you keep your jeans and shirt spotless, and your skin intact. Mechanic gloves (to protect your hands from the razor blade).

Long-sleeve shirt to protect your arms.

Safety Glasses. Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won’t need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.) You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking that’s also well-ventilated. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t gonna pay off your impound fees.

Everything You’ll Need To Remove Window Tint We’re not psychic, nor are we snooping through your toolbox or garage, so here’s what you’ll need to get the job done. Tool List Microfiber towel

Window cleaner

Bucket

Steamer

Hair dryer or heat gun

Razor blade

Garbage container

Extension cord

Here’s How To Remove Window Tint Let’s do this! Soap and Water By far the simplest method, using soap and water is also the most dangerous as it involves using a razor blade. Heat up a pot of water to near-boiling. Add soap and mix. Taking care not to get burned, use a sponge to saturate the edge of the tint. When the surface feels warm to the touch, using the razor blade, peel away the edge. Warm the next small portion of the tint below the peeled away edge. Scraping away from the palm of your hand, continue to peel off the tint film. Repeat steps until the tint has been removed. Throw the tint into the garbage. Spray the window with glass cleaner and wipe thoroughly to ensure all adhesive has been removed. Dry the window with a microfiber cloth. Auf wiedersehen, tint! Steamer Plug in your steamer and follow its operating instructions. To access the tint film’s edge, lower the window about a half an inch. Apply the steamer to both the inside and outside of the window. Carefully, using the razor blade, peel away an edge. Working slowly, apply steam to the leading edge and remove the film carefully. If the film tears or becomes difficult to remove, stop and apply more steam to the edge. Continue until the tint film’s been removed. Throw the tint into the garbage. Spray the window with glass cleaner and wipe thoroughly to ensure all adhesive has been removed. Dry the window with a microfiber cloth. Congrats, you’ve done it! Hair Dryer or Heat Gun Plug in your hair dryer or heat gun and follow the operating instructions. To access the tint film’s edge, lower the window about a half an inch. Apply the hair dryer or heat gun to both the inside and outside of the window. Carefully, using the razor blade, peel away an edge. Working slowly, apply heat along the leading edge and remove the film carefully. If the film tears or becomes difficult to remove, stop and apply more heat to the edge. Continue until the tint film’s been removed. Throw the tint into the garbage. Spray the window with glass cleaner and wipe down to ensure all adhesive has been removed. Dry the window with a microfiber cloth. That’ll do, you’re done!

