How To Lubricate a Garage Door

We’ve all been there. Getting home late one night, doing your best to keep everyone asleep in their beds and, SQUEAK, rattle, rattle, rattle, the garage door wakes everyone up. Now your kids are up and crying. Listen, partner, it’s time to lubricate your garage door.

We know, we know, it’s news that garage doors need maintenance, but properly taking care of yours will keep your family asleep and ensure its longevity. In roughly 15 minutes of your time, you can keep your garage door silent as a tomb for whenever you return from a late-night party next.

And for those of you who may be wary of lubricating your garage door for the first time, don’t worry, The Drive’s crack informational team is here to guide you through.

Now, who’s got the grease?