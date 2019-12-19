Best Telescopic Ladders: Always Stay Within Reach

Ladders are a hassle. The tiring motion of going up and down one to get a job done cannot be avoided. However, telescopic ladders make carrying and storing the equipment less of a struggle. This buying guide includes some of the best telescopic ladders on the market.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

This ladder is better for household use rather than on-the-go use because it is not weatherproof. The ladder is hollow inside and has no ventilation, so water can get trapped inside it with no way to release. This can lead to eventual rust or unwanted additional weight.

Not only does this ladder feature one-button retraction, but it also has an independent locking system that gives this ladder the best of both worlds in terms of security. This ladder is extremely lightweight and great to bring around when you’re on the go.

This ladder is made from an aluminum alloy and comes in three sizes; you can buy it in maximum heights of 8.5 feet, 12.5 feet, and 15.5 feet. All sizes feature one-button retraction.

This ladder is great for on-the-go travel and for quick-fix jobs but isn’t as durable for heavy-duty jobs; it can only support a maximum weight of 300 lbs.

The independent locking system allows for the ladder to be adjusted to any height, not just its maximum height of 12.5 feet. It extends from the bottom up. This ladder is also made of 48 cm pipes and has textured non-slip steps to ensure ultimate safety.

The Yesker Telescopic Ladder has a maximum unfolded height of 12.5 ft and a height of 2.83 ft when folded. This ladder is aluminum all around and has 12 rungs, with individual locking systems for rungs 2 through 11.

The ladder features a one-button retraction feature rather than an independent locking system, making this ladder best only for using it at its maximum height. The ladder extends from the top-down rather than from the bottom up, meaning that if you tried to use the ladder at only 6 ft, the ladder would be top-heavy and not as safe.

The one-button retraction feature allows for fast and safe use. Locking pins within the ladder allow for smooth retraction without the risk of pinching fingers. The wide steps allow for a more secure stance, lessening the likelihood of slipping. It also supports up to 330 pounds.

The Ohuhu Telescopic Extension Ladder features a 12.5-foot retractable aluminum body and a folded height of 2.75 feet. Other features include one-button retraction and non-slip cap ends.

Tips

Determine whether you are looking for a heavy-duty ladder that will be used frequently and for long periods of time, or an emergency on-the-go ladder for quick-fix jobs.

Think about the weight limits of the ladders as guidelines. Be cautious when going up and down the ladder, and be aware that it is generally unsafe to stand on the top two rungs of a ladder.

Dust, rust, and water can wear down a ladder. Without proper maintenance, retraction can become less smooth over time.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between one-button retraction and individual locking pins?

A: One-button retraction allows for the entire ladder to collapse at one time, while individual locking pins require users to collapse each individual rung of the ladder.

Q: Can I use this as an alternative to a fire escape or rope ladder?

A: Generally, telescopic ladders still require time and patience to assemble. It is also not advisable to rely on this type of ladder for emergency procedures since they extend from the bottom up, unlike other emergency ladders that drop down from the top.

Q: Will a telescopic ladder work on carpet?

A: Most ladders are reinforced with non-slip end caps and non-slip pedals to ensure that the product is versatile and can be used on any surface.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best telescopic ladder is the Ohuhu 12.5 ft Aluminum Telescopic Extension Ladder. This ladder features an easy one-button retraction, a sturdy aluminum body, and non-slip end caps.

A more affordable option is the Yesker 12.5 ft Telescoping Ladder.