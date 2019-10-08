Best Motorcycle Dollies: A Space-Saving Tool for Your Garage

Tips

When choosing a motorcycle dolly, make sure it has the capacity to hold the weight of your bike. Not all dollies can support all motorcycles. Some can only hold up to 500 pounds, for example.

Some types of dollies are more maneuverable than others. The adjustable and scissor-centered dollies are easier to use than fixed ones. However, they don’t work well with larger bikes.

It's critical to read the dolly instruction manual before using it with your motorcycle. Make sure you properly assemble it; otherwise, you put you and your bike's safety at risk.

FAQs

Q: What type of motorcycle dolly do I need?

A: This largely depends on the weight of your bike. Fixed dollies are best for heavy bikes, while scissor center stand dollies are intended for lighter-weight bikes, such as dirt bikes. Adjustable dollies are good for medium-weight bikes.

Q: Do I need to use a security strap with a dolly?

A: It’s not a bad idea. Some products come with a security strap that you wrap around an area such as the front tire, or you may need to purchase one separately. A little extra security will provide a lot more peace of mind.

Q: If the dolly cradle compresses the sidewalls, will that damage the tire?

A: If it's a good-quality dolly, this shouldn't be a problem. Typically, there isn't too much pressure on the bike as the dolly holds it in place, so your tire should not be damaged.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle dolly is the Condor Motorcycle Garage Dolly for Wheel Chock / Trailer Stand. While it’s a little on the pricey side, it is very high quality, and it's simple to move your bike around due to the smooth-rolling wheels.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Extreme Max Standard-76" Motorcycle Dolly 1250 lbs..