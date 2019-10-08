Best Motorcycle Dollies: A Space-Saving Tool for Your Garage

These top motorcycle dollies make it easier to move your bike

By Noelle Talmon
If you don't have a lot of space in your garage or you have to maneuver your bike into a tight spot, you should consider getting a motorcycle dolly. They are basically skates for your bike. You simply slide the dolly under the tires, so you can more easily move your bike around. Our buying guide highlights the best motorcycle dollies on the market.

    Condor Motorcycle Garage Dolly for Wheel Chock / Trailer Stand
    Summary
    This dolly has a 1,300-pound load capacity and accommodates any size wheel and tire and all motorcycle types, from dirt bikes to sport bikes and heavy cruisers.
    Pros
    The dolly is made of thick, strong aluminum and steel. It's easy to move your bike on the dolly in any direction due to its very smooth-rolling wheels.
    Cons
    If you have a really heavy bike and are not very tall, it may be hard to get your bike off the dolly even with the height-assist footpegs. It’s also pricey.
    Extreme Max Standard-76" Motorcycle Dolly 1250 lbs
    Summary
    This low-profile dolly holds up to 1,250 pounds, is powder-coated for rust and corrosion resistance, and its adjustable side tray fits any kickstand.
    Pros
    It's simple to assemble and easy to roll onto and move. It works nearly as well as competitor dollies for a fraction of the price.
    Cons
    It is not recommended for motorcycles with long wheelbases or extra-wide tires. Instructions aren't clear, and it struggles to move if the floor is gritty and not a smooth surface.
    BikeMaster Adjustable Motorcycle Dolly
    Summary
    This dolly can hold 1,100 pounds and accepts rear tires up to 10-inches wide. The kickstand arm adjusts to fit most bikes. It's made of 8mm heavy-duty, laser-cut plate-steel for superior strength.
    Pros
    The dolly is simple to assemble, the casters perform flawlessly, and you can easily spin your bike around or place it out of the way.
    Cons
    It may be shipped in poor packaging with some missing parts. It also may take two people to use the dolly if it is holding a heavy bike.

Tips

  • When choosing a motorcycle dolly, make sure it has the capacity to hold the weight of your bike. Not all dollies can support all motorcycles. Some can only hold up to 500 pounds, for example.
  • Some types of dollies are more maneuverable than others. The adjustable and scissor-centered dollies are easier to use than fixed ones. However, they don’t work well with larger bikes.
  • It's critical to read the dolly instruction manual before using it with your motorcycle. Make sure you properly assemble it; otherwise, you put you and your bike's safety at risk.

FAQs

Q: What type of motorcycle dolly do I need?

A: This largely depends on the weight of your bike. Fixed dollies are best for heavy bikes, while scissor center stand dollies are intended for lighter-weight bikes, such as dirt bikes. Adjustable dollies are good for medium-weight bikes.

Q: Do I need to use a security strap with a dolly?

A: It’s not a bad idea. Some products come with a security strap that you wrap around an area such as the front tire, or you may need to purchase one separately. A little extra security will provide a lot more peace of mind. 

Q: If the dolly cradle compresses the sidewalls, will that damage the tire? 

A: If it's a good-quality dolly, this shouldn't be a problem. Typically, there isn't too much pressure on the bike as the dolly holds it in place, so your tire should not be damaged.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle dolly is the Condor Motorcycle Garage Dolly for Wheel Chock / Trailer Stand. While it’s a little on the pricey side, it is very high quality, and it's simple to move your bike around due to the smooth-rolling wheels.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Extreme Max Standard-76" Motorcycle Dolly 1250 lbs..

