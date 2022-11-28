Now Is Your Last Chance to Get a Great Cyber Monday Watch Deal
Time for a new timepiece.
This may be the end of Cyber Monday, but there's still time to score one of the best deals of the year on one of many excellent watches. I've rounded up deals from our fan-favorite Seiko and Garmin, as well as Citizen, Apple, Timex, and Casio. And some are truly unbeatable, like Citizen's 59% off Weekender Chronograph. But again, you'll have to act fast as the day is winding down and these deals won't be here tomorrow.
Seiko
- Silver Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph (54% off)
- Prospex 3rd Gen "Sumo" Diver's 200m Automatic Black Dial (18% off)
- Essentials Chrono SS Gray (47% off)
- SNE585 Prospex Men's Watch Silver-Tone 38.5mm (37% off)
- Seiko 5 Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel (12% off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Green Dial (37% off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Orange Dial (32% off)
- Prospex Solar Chronograph Watch (7% off)
- Coutura Men's Radio Sync Solar Dual Time (54% off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Gunmetal 42.5mm (32% off)
Citizen
- Weekender Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Chronograph, Super Titanium (59% off)
- Blue Angels Eco-Drive Movement (32% off)
- CZ Smart 46mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch (25% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch Black Dial (32% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch Green Dial (26% off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch Blue Dial (7% off)
- Eco-Drive Classic Calendrier Watch (30% off)
Casio
- G-Shock Master of G Mudmaster Carbon Core Guard Quad Sensor (10% off)
- G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Grey (43% off)
- G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Black (45% off)
- MRW200H-2BV Neo-Display Black Watch (40% off)
- Classic Core DW9052-1 (40% off)
- F-108WH-1ACF Big Square Digital Display Quartz (27% off)
- G-Shock GW6900-1 Tough Solar Sport (47% off)
- G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport Watch, Black (33% off)
Apple
- Apple Watch Series 8 (12% off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (8% off)
- Apple Watch Ultra (8% off)
Garmin
- Instinct (36% off)
- Instinct 2 (29% off)
- Instinct 2 Solar (10% off)
- Instinct 2 Solar with Wearable4U Black Earbuds Bundle (11% off)
- fenix 7 Sapphire Solar (12% off)
- Approach S10 (33% off)
- Garmin Venu 2 Plus (22% off)
Timex
- Expedition Scout Chronograph Tan/Green (25% off)
- Expedition Field Chronograph Green/Black (34% off)
- Expedition Scout 40 Green (32% off)
- Weekender XL 43mm (45% off)
- Expedition Scout 36mm (51% off)
- Waterbury Classic Chronograph 40mm (30% off)
- Easy Reader Day-Date Expansion Band Watch (34% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
