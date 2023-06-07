The War Zone
The Drive

Keep Rugged Time With These Casio G-Shock Deals at Amazon

Casio makes some stylishly indestructible watches, and you don’t need to spend a lot to get your hands on one.

byChris Tsui|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Chris Tsui
Chris TsuiView chris tsui's Articles

cltsuii

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As much as you might want to wear that pricy, leather-band luxury watch everywhere you go, there are scenarios when all you need is a rugged watch. Thankfully, Amazon has a bunch of discounts on Casio G-Shock models, which fit the bill perfectly.

Highlights include $44 off the simple, compact GWM5610 and $19 off a blue-on-black version of the "CasiOak" GA2100. There is also a trio of Japan-import models available sporting discounts up to $27. There's never a wrong time to add a G-Shock to your collection. And these deals won't last long, so don't sleep on them.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals