Keep Rugged Time With These Casio G-Shock Deals at Amazon

As much as you might want to wear that pricy, leather-band luxury watch everywhere you go, there are scenarios when all you need is a rugged watch. Thankfully, Amazon has a bunch of discounts on Casio G-Shock models, which fit the bill perfectly.

Highlights include $44 off the simple, compact GWM5610 and $19 off a blue-on-black version of the "CasiOak" GA2100. There is also a trio of Japan-import models available sporting discounts up to $27. There's never a wrong time to add a G-Shock to your collection. And these deals won't last long, so don't sleep on them.