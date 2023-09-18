Arm Yourself With a Heavily Discounted Garmin Watch

It's safe to say that mid-September isn't always regarded as the time of the year for hot deals. However, it might now be for folks who've considered picking up their first smartwatch or want to upgrade to a nicer model, as Garmin watches are on deep discount over at Amazon. Like, really deep. Whether you're tracking fitness, using GPS navigation, organizing your life, or a bit of all three, these beauties are immensely useful tools to help you achieve goals. And, well, not get lost. The highlighted models below aren't from the Island of Misfit SKUs, either, as many aesthetically pleasing and reasonable colorways are on sale.