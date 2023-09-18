Arm Yourself With a Heavily Discounted Garmin Watch
Literally hundreds of dollars in savings for some models.
It's safe to say that mid-September isn't always regarded as the time of the year for hot deals. However, it might now be for folks who've considered picking up their first smartwatch or want to upgrade to a nicer model, as Garmin watches are on deep discount over at Amazon. Like, really deep. Whether you're tracking fitness, using GPS navigation, organizing your life, or a bit of all three, these beauties are immensely useful tools to help you achieve goals. And, well, not get lost. The highlighted models below aren't from the Island of Misfit SKUs, either, as many aesthetically pleasing and reasonable colorways are on sale.
Check 'em out!
- Garmin MARQ Aviator, Men's Luxury Tool Watch Designed for Your Passion for Aviation, View Flight Paths, Weather Reports, Start Flight Logging and More ($550 off)
- Garmin Enduro, Ultraperformance Multisport GPS Watch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Battery Life Up to 80 Hours in GPS Mode, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black UltraFit Nylon Band ($420 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 945 Bundle, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music, Blue ($350 off)
- Garmin 010-02157-00 Fenix 6X Pro, Premium Multisport GPS Watch, Features Mapping, Music, Grade-Adjusted Pace Guidance and Pulse Ox Sensors, Black ($230 off)
- Garmin 010-02582-10 epix Gen 2, Premium active smartwatch, Health and wellness features, touchscreen AMOLED display, adventure watch with advanced features, black titanium ($200 off)
- Garmin 010-02430-00 Venu 2, GPS Smartwatch, Advanced Health Monitoring, Fitness Features, Silver Bezel with GraniteBlue Case and Silicone Band ($150 off)
- Garmin vivoactive 4S, Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch, Features Music, Body Energy Monitoring, Animated Workouts, Pulse Ox Sensors and More, Silver with Gray Band ($140 off)
- Garmin 010-02293-10 Instinct Solar, Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Graphite ($95 off)
- Garmin Instinct, Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, Features Glonass and Galileo, Heart Rate Monitoring and 3-Axis Compass, Graphite ($80 off)
- Garmin 010-02427-00 Venu Sq, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Slate Aluminum Bezel with Shadow Gray Case and Slate Silicone Band ($82 off)
- Garmin Forerunner® 255, GPS Running Smartwatch, Advanced Insights, Long-Lasting Battery, Tidal Blue ($50 off)
- Garmin 010-01746-00 Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black) ($50 off)
- Garmin Venu® Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Cream Gold and White ($50 off)
- Garmin vívomove Trend, Stylish Hybrid Smartwatch, Long-Lasting Battery Life, Dynamic Watch Hands and Touchscreen Display, Ivory ($50 off)
- Garmin - Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch 33mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer - Orchid ($40 off)
- Garmin 010-N2174-11 Vivoactive 4 Black with Slate Hardware GPS Fitness Smartwatch (Refurbished) ($10 off)