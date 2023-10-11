Pressure Washer Deals Are Still Going Strong This Amazon Prime Day
Wash away some figures from those price tags!
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
What better way to end 2023 than to blast away its accumulation of dirt and crud on your house, car, driveway, patio, or other surface? 2024 will be here before we know it, and it's always nice to start fresh. Whether that means finally dealing with that mossy growth on the side of the garage, or that crusty oil that's caked on the underside of your vehicle's engine, a pressure washer is a great tool for both. Amazon's still got some great deals going on for Prime Day, and pressure washers are certainly in there. Check 'em out!
- Electric Pressure Washer 4200 PSI 2.8 GPM Power Washers Electric Powered with Three Modes of Touch Screen Adjustable Pressure ($175 off)
- PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer, Foam Cannon, 4 Different Pressure Tips, Power Washer, 4000 PSI 2.6 GPM ($80 off)
- PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer, Foam Cannon, 4 Different Pressure Tips, Power Washer, 3800 PSI 2.4 GPM ($60 off)
- Greenworks 2000 PSI (13 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer ($57 off)
- Adam's Active Pressure Washer 2.0 & Mega Foam Car Soap (5 Item) - Powerful, Lightweight, Portable Electric Pressure Washer Sprayer ($43 off)
- Dewalt DXPW3300-S 3300 PSI Gas Pressure Washer, 2.4 GPM Axial Cam Pump, 208cc Engine ($40 off)
- Kärcher - K1700 - Max 2125 PSI - Electric Pressure Washer TruPressure ($40 off)
- Pecticho Electric Pressure Washer 4000 Psi Max 2.6 GPM with 25ft Hose/16ft Power Cord ($35 off)
- Electric Pressure Washer - Power Washer Electric Powered 3700 PSI 2.5 GPM ($36 off)
- OIEXI Cordless High Pressure Washer, 900 PSI Portable Power Washer with 2 Batteries ($35 off)
- SurmountWay Gas Pressure Washer 3600 PSI 2.6 GPM Power Washer ($30 off)
- Electric Pressure Washer, SWIPESMITH 2800 Max PSI 2.4 GPM Power Washer with Telescopic Handle ($20 off)
More Prime Big Deal Day Deals
- Best of the best deals, so far
- Pick up a sweet Mechanic's set for a real discount
- Time to get high with these killer jack sales
- Get your kids into car with a heavily discounted RC car
- Soundbars and TVs all have wild sales right now
- Don't get caught speeding with these newly on-sale radar detectors
- Milwaukee's batteries are all hella on sale right this very instant
- So are DeWalt's batteries
- And Ryobi's
- Seiko's dope watches are all discounted, too
- Need smoked meat? Of course you do and these smoker deals will help
- Milwaukee's tools are also on sale
- As are DeWalt's tools
- Oh yeah, and Ryobi's tools
- A ton of portable generators are also on sale
- Save big on espresso machines and more this Prime Day
- Jackery's deals are wild right now
- It's time to outfit yourselves with Gearwrench tools this Prime Day
- Gerber Gear's multitool and knife deals are too freakin' good
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.