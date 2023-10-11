TV and Soundbar Deals Are Still Going On This Amazon Prime Day

It's easier and cheaper than ever to cobble together an above-decent home entertainment system. Take one part television, a handful of soundbars, and spend less than ten minutes plugging the two together. Make sure you have electricity, too, that's important. The latter bit about it being cheaper is especially true this week: TVs and soundbars are on mega sale for Amazon Prime Day. Scope out this tailored list we put together, and pick up something with excellent visual and audio quality for less.