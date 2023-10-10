Grab Yourself an Awesome Casio G-Shock This Prime Day

G-Shocks hold a special place in our hearts here at The Drive. They're inexpensive, rugged, and look great. It's a win, win, win situation. However, there's a fourth win you can have: Massive sales. Yep, though G-Shocks aren't the priciest options, we're always suckers for deals and sales and right now, Amazon's Prime Day Casio sale is going hard. Take a look at all the savings.