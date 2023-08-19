Amazon’s Casio G-Shock Sales Are Wild Right Now
Treat yo’self a G-Shock!
Casio's workhorse G-Shock watches are some of the best in the business. Or at least we think so. But even though they often have inexpensive price points, every little bit counts, right? Right. And that's why whenever they go on sale or have some steep discounts, we like to point it out, as these watches are just at home in the garage as they are on Pebble Beach's lawn. So get yourself a dope watch today!
- G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap, Black DW5600E-1V ($27 off)
- G-Shock Men's Watch, Metal Cover, Black GM-2100-1AJF ($30 off)
- G-Shock Black/Blue GA2100VB-1A ($10 off)
- G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant GA-100 XL Series ($36 off)
- G-Shock Tan GBD800UC-8 ($15 off)
- G-Shock Mens Japan Import Carbon Core Guard Ga-2100-1AJF ($8 off)
- G-Shock Transparent/Black GA700SKE-7A ($23 off)
- G-Shock Black Resin Sport GD350-1C ($38 off)
- G-Shock G-Rescue Series Red Dial G-7900A ($20 off)
- G-Shock Men's Grey/Gold Sport Watch ($37 off)
- G-Shock White GA2100-7A ($10 off)
- G-Shock Dial Camouflage Utility DW5600CA-8 ($27 off)
- G-Shock with Resin Strap, Beige GG1000-1A5 ($80 off)
