TVs Are Disgustingly Cheap on Amazon This Weekend

It's important to get out and touch grass, but it's also important to stay in and relax. With TV technology changing so much over the past decade, one of the best ways to do the latter is pick up a very inexpensive and nicely sized unit—some for less than the price of a normal cable bill. Why the cable bill comparison? Because with smart TV apps being so good these days, there's little reason to subscribe to modern cable service. It's highway robbery for still having to deal with ads in this day and age!