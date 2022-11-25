Amazon’s Black Friday TV Deals Are Unbeatable
The best brands, the top models, and the biggest discounts you’ll find on TVs all year.
Sit down, put your feet up, and throw on your favorite movie as the wind howls outside. These are the winter vibes I want. The difference a great TV makes in this situation when compared to an OK one is astonishing. Unfortunately, great TVs are generally expensive, but today they’re not. It’s Black Friday, and most of the best TV sales you’ll find all year are happening right now. So if you’ve been thinking about upgrading, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.
If you see a model you like on the list below but not in the size you want, follow the link. Most of the TVs are on sale across the entire size range.
- Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR TV (40% off)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q90T Series Quantum HDR TV (48% off)
- Samsung 85-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90B Series Mini LED TV (38% off)
- LG 55-Inch Class QNED85 Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (36% off)
- LG A2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV (30% off)
- LG C2 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV (9% off)
- LG B2 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV (13% off)
- LG QNED80 Series 55-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV (19% off)
- LG 83-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series TV (26% off)
- LG 55-Inch Class QNED85 Series TV (36% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K (43% off)
- Element 65-Inch 4K UHD Roku TV (63% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD (47% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD (22% off)
- Hisense 58-Inch ULED LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (22% off)
- Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire (53% off)
- Insignia 39-Inch Smart HD 720p TV (35% off)
- Insignia 75-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (35% off)
- Toshiba 50-Inch Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (28% off)
- Pioneer 43-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (28% off)
- LG 65-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($389)
- Samsung 75-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (32% off)
