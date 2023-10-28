A Ton of TVs Are On Sale Just In Time For F1’s Final Races

Sports! No, I'm not talking about the hit 1983 record by Huey Lewis & The News, I'm talking about watching actual sports on TV. With the football and basketball seasons recently starting, the Rolex 24 going down in a few months, and NASCAR, seemingly, barely taking a break, there's plenty of good stuff to watch on TV. Oh, and of course all of the other televised programs out there, like sitcoms, reality tv, movies, and more.