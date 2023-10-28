A Ton of TVs Are On Sale Just In Time For F1’s Final Races
Just in time for the winter season.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Sports! No, I'm not talking about the hit 1983 record by Huey Lewis & The News, I'm talking about watching actual sports on TV. With the football and basketball seasons recently starting, the Rolex 24 going down in a few months, and NASCAR, seemingly, barely taking a break, there's plenty of good stuff to watch on TV. Oh, and of course all of the other televised programs out there, like sitcoms, reality tv, movies, and more.
Good news: Even though we're well past Amazon Prime Day, there are still some massively discounted TVs available. Check out this tailored list we've put together of all the best.
Sale TVs
- Hisense 4K UHD A7H Series 85-Inch Class Smart Google TV with Voice Remote ($550 off)
- TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV (98S550G, 2023 Model), Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, Dolby Atmos ($500 off)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony ($500 off)
- LG 75-Inch Class UQ7590 Series 4K Smart TV, AI-Powered 4K, Cloud Gaming ($330 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV ($250 off)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV ($250 off)
- LG QNED80 Series 75-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming ($200 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision ($190 off)
- TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google (75Q650G, 2023 Model) Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR Pro+ ($100 off)
- LG UQ7590 86-Inch Class UHD Smart TV 86UQ7590PUD, 2022 - AI-Powered 4K ($100 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote ($80 off)
- VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV with AMD FreeSync ($62 off)
- VIZIO 32-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Alexa Compatibility ($37 off)