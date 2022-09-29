Cozy Up to Some Motorsports Action With a New TV From Amazon

I’m in what seems like a never-ending process of getting a TV because it can be hard to coordinate a purchase like that with a flatmate. But I put my foot down today. There are four MotoGP races left this season, and 25 points separate the top three riders. I’m not watching the championship decider from my laptop. In fact, I’m going to buy a new TV after I finish work today.

If you need another reason to buy a TV, remember that it’s fall. The weather is getting worse, and the nights are getting longer. Make the time you spend staying inside more comfortable and enjoyable.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

MotoGP is my poison, but tell me what motorsports you tune into at the weekend.

More from The Garage