Cozy Up to Some Motorsports Action With a New TV From Amazon
Make sure you’ve got space because these are some of the biggest screens on sale.
I’m in what seems like a never-ending process of getting a TV because it can be hard to coordinate a purchase like that with a flatmate. But I put my foot down today. There are four MotoGP races left this season, and 25 points separate the top three riders. I’m not watching the championship decider from my laptop. In fact, I’m going to buy a new TV after I finish work today.
If you need another reason to buy a TV, remember that it’s fall. The weather is getting worse, and the nights are getting longer. Make the time you spend staying inside more comfortable and enjoyable.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Sony 85-Inch Bravia 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series (27 percent off)
- Sony 75-Inch Bravia 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series (23 percent off)
- Sony OLED 55-Inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV (30 percent off)
- Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series (20 percent off)
- LG 65-Inch Class QNED85 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (28 percent off)
- LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (16 percent off)
- LG 65-Inch Class OLED Evo C2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (10 percent off)
- LG 50-Inch Class Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (11 percent off)
- LG OLED Alexa Built-in A1 Series 55-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV 2021 (Renewed) (11 percent off)
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (47 percent off)
- Hisense ULED QLED Series 75-Inch Android 4K Smart TV (33 percent off)
- Hisense ULED QLED Series 65-Inch Android 4K Smart TV (27 percent off)
- Hisense 50-Inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (33 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (19 percent off)
MotoGP is my poison, but tell me what motorsports you tune into at the weekend.
