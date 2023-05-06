Put a TV in Your Garage Thanks to Some Screaming Deals

Working in the garage can get a bit boring at times. Everyone needs a little bit of background noise or just a quick break from that stuck bolt or hard-to-wrench-on part. Might I suggest introducing you to the power of the garage television?

Now, sure, some time away from the tube can be a good thing. But why choose between wrenching or watching your favorite Netflix docuseries, Formula 1 race, YouTube tutorial, or one of the great inspirational car movies? With a garage TV, you can do both—and with some great deals on some TVs over at Amazon, now is the best time to grab a setup for your work area.