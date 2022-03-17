Amazon Has the Perfect Fire TV and Audio Deals for This Weekend's Formula 1 Kickoff

Folks, Formula 1 is finally back! This weekend, F1 returns to Sakhir in Bahrain for the kickoff of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, and it's coming in hot.

If I could borrow a line from SNL's Stefon, this season has everything: all-new cars, new drivers, old drivers, the specter of COVID-19 haunting the paddock (sorry, Seb), no more Michael Masi, Red Bull's team boss Christian Horner still being an absolute B in Apartment 23, and that thing where the producers of "Drive to Survive" create endless made-up controversy that we're actually sorta here for.

But what's missing from that insanity? A good entertainment setup to watch it all unfold!

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Yep, we see your ancient 32-inch 1080p TV in your living room. Friend, it's time for an upgrade, and luckily for you, The Drive's deals crew always has our eyes on the lookout for things to make your F1 viewing as good or better than being in the grandstands. I mean, can you watch the race pantsless in a grandstand? Not without security escorting you out. So, let's kick this off.

Grainy TVs make F1 viewing woeful and reduce your ability to armchair team boss greatly. So today, we have not one but two different Amazon Fire TVs for you to choose from. The first is the big-daddy TV, a 75-inch 4K UHD Fire TV with Dolby Vision and hands-free Alexa integration. This is a TV for when you want the most of your sporting events, Netflix binges, and uncanny-valley gaming experiences. And right now, it's $350 off its normal $1,099 price. That's still $749, but you want to feel like you're inside the cockpit, right? Turning that F1 steering wheel and beating "F1 champion" Max Verstappen, yeah? Exactly.

But if your living room can't support such a monster, Amazon also offers a 65-, 55-, 50-, and 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TVs as well. All of them are considerably cheaper and offer discounts themselves.

What your home audio setup also needs is good audio, so you can parse team orders and why Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner is swearing again. Right now, Amazon's offering up a couple of discounts on soundbars to pair with your newly acquired 4K resolution. At the top end of the spectrum, you can go for the Philips B8905 Soundbar and subwoofer, which comes with Dolby Atmos and supports Fire TV integration, including Alexa. It's currently $170 off, coming in at $429.99.

If you don't have that kind of cash, Polk Audio's Signa S2 Soundbar is $149 right now thanks to an $80 discount, and Vizio's V-Series home theater system is $189.99 after a $30 discount.

Lastly, F1 isn't exactly on CBS or NBC, so you'll need to sign up through F1 or go through a bundling service such as Fubo TV to get access.

Now that you've hit Buy It Now and your delivery is set for just before FP1 starts, where's your money this season? Mine's on McLaren to show some grit. Then again, neither Merc nor RB can be discounted.