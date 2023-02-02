Save Big On a New TV on Amazon Ahead of the Super Bowl
Whether it’s football or Formula 1, see it in 4K with these great TV deals on Amazon.
Whether you're prepping for the Super Bowl or looking for a new display to watch the upcoming season of Drive to Survive on, Amazon probably has a TV deal going on that fits your budget. For those not looking to spend too much, there are a couple of Amazon Fire TVs going for 30 and 21% off. Meanwhile, those looking to spend a bit more on the inky blacks and vibrant colors of an OLED TV can take advantage of 41% off of a 65-inch panel from Samsung or a whole 35% off the 55-inch A80K from Sony.
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (30% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision (21% off)
- Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (36% off)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B (30% off)
- LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (17% off)
- Hisense A4 Series 40-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV (19% off)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series (41% off)
- Sony OLED 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV (35% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
