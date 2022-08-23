Experience Top Gun: Maverick the Right Way With Amazon’s Fire TV Sale
A 75-inch television for $600. You can beat that!
Top Gun: Maverick isn't just a film. It's an experience that will change you for the better, even if you don't walk away with a sweet new mustache. (I'm looking at you, fellow reporter Robert Bacon.) If you didn't have time to catch it in theaters, now's your chance with a digital copy you can watch whenever you want. You don't want to spoil the experience by witnessing the awesome on your tired old television. But you're in luck. Amazon is running a killer sale on last season's Fire TVs as well as on brand-new sets that'll set you up to experience this modern marvel in a manner of which our savior himself, Tom Cruise, would approve.
New Old Stock Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni-Series 4K UHD for $319.99
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni-Series 4K UHD for $369.99
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni-Series 4K UHD for $449.99
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni-Series 4K UHD for $699.99
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni-Series 4K UHD for $849.99
Brand-New Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD for $299.99
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD for $349.99
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD for $429.99
Insignia
- Insignia 43-inch F30-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $229.99
- Insignia 50-inch F30-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $279.99
- Insignia 55-inch F30-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $299.99
- Insignia 58-inch F30-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $319.99
- Insignia 65-inch F30-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $389.99
- Insignia 70-inch F30-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $429.99
- Insignia 75-inch F30-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $599.99
