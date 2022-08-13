Get a New TV From Amazon in Time for the Next Race Weekend
Save up to 50 percent on TVs from LG, Sony, TCL, and Hisense.
You’ve got one week until the next MotoGP race in Austria and two until a grid of Formula 1 drivers try to conquer Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. That’s more than enough time to buy, receive, and set up a new TV. If the import taxes weren’t so high to ship from the U.S. to Mexico, I’d be picking up one of these bargains for my new apartment.
- LG OLED 55-Inch 4k Smart TV for $996.99 (41 percent off)
- Sony 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series for $2,398 (20 percent off)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A80K Series for $1,998 (13 percent off)
- TCL 65-Inch 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $549.99 (50 percent off)
- TCL 65-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $429.99 (46 percent off)
- Insignia 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $239.99 (40 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (40 percent off)
- Hisense 65-Inch Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku TV for $409.99 (49 percent off)
- Insignia 43-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $189.99 (37 percent off)
- Hisense 50-Inch ULED QLED 4K UHD TV for $399.99 (25 percent off)
- Toshiba 65-Inch Class LED 4K TV for $429.99 (28 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $299.99 (19 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $349.99 (26 percent off)
Let us know in the comments section what you’re watching.
