Wrap Up the Motorsports Season With a New TV From Amazon

Save more than $2,000 on Amazon's bestselling sets.

by Robert Bacon Sep 3, 2022
Wrap Up the Motorsports Season With a New TV From Amazon
I went television shopping this week, not online as I usually do, but in person. I was hypnotized by the sharpness and contrast of an LG OLED TV, which thankfully was on sale. Unfortunately, the display model was the last in the shop, and they couldn’t find the box or remote, so I’m still without a TV. Still, I hope an LG will be hanging off my wall in time to enjoy the last eight Formula 1 races of the year and the final six MotoGP weekends.

The excitement I felt about my new TV inspired me to find the best on sale at Amazon. I paid special attention to OLED models because that’s what captivated me. If you want to finish the motorsports season on a high, pick up one of these today.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. 

