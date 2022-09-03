Wrap Up the Motorsports Season With a New TV From Amazon

I went television shopping this week, not online as I usually do, but in person. I was hypnotized by the sharpness and contrast of an LG OLED TV, which thankfully was on sale. Unfortunately, the display model was the last in the shop, and they couldn’t find the box or remote, so I’m still without a TV. Still, I hope an LG will be hanging off my wall in time to enjoy the last eight Formula 1 races of the year and the final six MotoGP weekends.