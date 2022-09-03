Wrap Up the Motorsports Season With a New TV From Amazon
Save more than $2,000 on Amazon’s bestselling sets.
I went television shopping this week, not online as I usually do, but in person. I was hypnotized by the sharpness and contrast of an LG OLED TV, which thankfully was on sale. Unfortunately, the display model was the last in the shop, and they couldn’t find the box or remote, so I’m still without a TV. Still, I hope an LG will be hanging off my wall in time to enjoy the last eight Formula 1 races of the year and the final six MotoGP weekends.
The excitement I felt about my new TV inspired me to find the best on sale at Amazon. I paid special attention to OLED models because that’s what captivated me. If you want to finish the motorsports season on a high, pick up one of these today.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (36 percent off)
- LG OLED C1 Series 77-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (32 percent off)
- LG OLED C1 Series 83-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (33 percent off)
- LG 65-Inch Class OLED Evo C2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (24 percent off)
- LG 42-Inch Class OLED Evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV (11 percent off)
- Sony A80J 77-Inch TV (23 percent off)
- Sony OLED 65-Inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV (22 percent off)
- LG Alexa 90 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (36 percent off)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q80B Series TV (10 percent off)
- Insignia 75-inch F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (29 percent off)
- Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (30 percent off)
- Insignia 42-Inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD TV (30 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (16 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (26 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (19 percent off)
Tell us in the comments which one has you clicking Add to Cart.
