Go Off Grid With These Awesome Prime Day Deals On Anker Power And Solar Generators
Be prepared for power outages or just power up your devices while at the campsite.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you're camping in the wilderness and still want electricity, or you're at home and the power is out, Anker has power storage and generation devices that are on sale during Amazon Prime Days. Get a power bank to charge your phone, or get a solar generator and storage station to power the necessities in your house. It doesn't matter what your needs are, just take care of them quickly because these deals are gone in a matter of hours.
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 767, 2400W Solar Generator, LiFePO4 Power Station ($800 off)
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station Upgraded with LiFePO4 Battery, 256Wh 6-Port PowerHouse ($33 off)
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station, 512Wh Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) with LiFePO4 Battery Pack ($200 off)
- Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 757, 1800W Solar Generator ($700 off)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 767 and 760 Expansion Battery, with 3×200W Solar Panels ($1200 off)
- Anker PowerHouse 767 Portable Power Station, 2400W Solar Generator with 6× Longer Lifespan LiFePO4 Batteries ($500 off)
- Anker 625 Solar Panel with Adjustable Kickstand, 100W Portable Solar Generator ($100 off)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, 1800W Solar Generator, LiFePO4 Power Station ($250 off)
- Anker Power Bank, 60,000mAh Portable Charger 60W, Retractable Lighting and SOS Mode ($50 off)
- Anker 531 Solar Panel, 200W Foldable Portable Solar Charger, IP67 Waterproof ($110 off)
