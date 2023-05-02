Amazon Pressure Washer Deals That Won’t Hose Your Bank Account
Harness the power of water pressure with these handy cleaning tools.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Spring has sprung, and it's time to get down with some cleaning. Well, actually, doesn't every season entail some form of sprucing up our homes, cars, offices, and yards? Regardless, one tool that works through them all—except maybe a frigid, cold winter—is a pressure washer, also commonly known as a power washer, for obvious reasons.
These handy tools utilize the power of Mother Nature's favorite solvent, water (not WD-40), to clean off all forms of surfaces, from aluminum siding to brick, concrete, and even cars. Amazon's got a bunch of them on sale at the moment, too, with the name-brand stuff offering the deepest discounts. Check 'em out!
- DeWalt Electric Pressure Washer, 2100-PSI ($142 off)
- Sun Joe SPX3000 2030-PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5-Amp High-Pressure Washer ($30 off)
- Craftsman Electric Pressure Washer, 1700-PSI, 1.2-GPM ($10 off)
- Workmoto 4,000-PSI 2.6 GPM Electric Pressure Washer with four Quick-Connect Nozzles and Foam Cannon ($90 off)
- Rock&Rocker Powerful Electric Pressure Washer, 2,150-PSI Max 2.6 GPM($67 off)
- Electric Pressure Washer 3,500-PSI 2.5 GPM ($30 off)
- Greenworks 1,600-PSI (1.2 GPM) Electric Pressure Washer ($5 off)
- Simpson Cleaning Clean Machine 3,400-PSI Gas Pressure Washer ($40 off)
- Power Washers Electric Powered 3,500-PSI 2.6 GPM High-Pressure Washer($30 off)
- Rock&Rocker Electric Pressure Washer, 2.6 GPM Power Washer with four Quick-Connect Nozzles and Foam Cannon Hose Reel ($30 off)
- Westinghouse Gas Pressure Washer, 3,400-PSI and 2.6 GPM ($23 off)
- Yanicha Electric High Pressure Washer - 3500 PSI Power Washers Electric Powered 2.6 GPM Car Cleaner ($30 off)
- Worx 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer, 2,200-PSI with Rolling Cart and four Nozzles ($100 off)
- PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel, Foam Cannon, two Different Pressure Tips, Power Washer, 3,500-PSI 2.4 GPM ($85 off)
- Mrliance Electric Pressure Washer 2.1 GPM Smart High-Pressure Power Washer 1800-Watt ($40 off)