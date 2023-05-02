The War Zone
The Drive

Amazon Pressure Washer Deals That Won’t Hose Your Bank Account

Harness the power of water pressure with these handy cleaning tools.

byPeter Nelson|
The GarageNews
Amazon Pressure Washer Deals That Won’t Hose Your Bank Account
Robert Bacon
Share
Peter Nelson
Peter NelsonView peter nelson's Articles

16vpete

16vpete

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring has sprung, and it's time to get down with some cleaning. Well, actually, doesn't every season entail some form of sprucing up our homes, cars, offices, and yards? Regardless, one tool that works through them all—except maybe a frigid, cold winter—is a pressure washer, also commonly known as a power washer, for obvious reasons.

These handy tools utilize the power of Mother Nature's favorite solvent, water (not WD-40), to clean off all forms of surfaces, from aluminum siding to brick, concrete, and even cars. Amazon's got a bunch of them on sale at the moment, too, with the name-brand stuff offering the deepest discounts. Check 'em out!

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on tools, car parts, accessories, and a whole lot more in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
Cars 101Cleaning & DetailingDealsMaintenance & Repair