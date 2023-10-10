Amazon’s Prime Day Electric Scooter Deals Are Outrageous
These deals are electrifying.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Never before have we lived in an age where personal mobility has been so cheap and accessible. I put that down to electric scooters, and this is coming from a guy who's owned two. Grab one, and your surrounding neighborhoods are all easily within reach, and you never have to break a sweat or fork out for an Uber.
Usually, these scooters are just pricey enough to make you question whether they're worth the investment. But not today. It's Prime Day. And with the discounts below, you can't go wrong regardless of what model you choose.
- Segway SuperScooter GT ($840 off)
- Segway Ninebot MAX (G30P) ($300 off)
- Segway Ninebot ES ($350 off)
- Segway Ninebot MAX (G30LP) ($260 off)
- Segway Ninebot F65 ($100 off)
- Segway Ninebot E22 ($30 off)
- Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter ($180 off)
- Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter ($186 off)
- Hiboy KS4/KS4 Pro ($220 coupon off)
- Hiboy S2/S2 MAX ($200 off with coupon)
- Hiboy S2 Pro/MAX Pro ($200 coupon off)
- Gotrax GXL V2 ($43 off)
- Gotrax G4 ($25 coupon off)
- Razor Power Core E90 ($83 off)
- Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter for Kids ($40 off)
- Off-Road Electric Scooter 2800-watt ($70 coupon off)
More Prime Big Deal Day Deals
- Best of the best deals, so far
- Pick up a sweet Mechanic's set for a real discount
- Time to get high with these killer jack sales
- Get your kids into car with a heavily discounted RC car
- Soundbars and TVs all have wild sales right now
- Don't get caught speeding with these newly on-sale radar detectors
- Milwaukee's batteries are all hella on sale right this very instant
- So are DeWalt's batteries
- And Ryobi's
- Seiko's dope watches are all discounted, too
- Need smoked meat? Of course you do and these smoker deals will help
- Milwaukee's tools are also on sale
- As are DeWalt's tools
- Oh yeah, and Ryobi's tools
- A ton of portable generators are also on sale
- Save big on espresso machines and more this Prime Day
- Jackery's deals are wild right now
- It's time to outfit yourselves with Gearwrench tools this Prime Day
- Gerber Gear's multitool and knife deals are too freakin' good
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.