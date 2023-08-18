Amazon’s Budget-Beating Back-to-School Electric Bike and Scooter Deals Are Killer

The back-to-school season is upon us, and let’s face it, it’s always a bit of a drag for everyone involved. My best-ever experience with going back to school was the first year I was allowed to cycle by myself, closely followed by the time I got a new bike right before the school term started. Little did I know that this was a spectacularly clever ploy by my parents to keep some equilibrium in the house. I did not like school.