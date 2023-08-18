Amazon’s Budget-Beating Back-to-School Electric Bike and Scooter Deals Are Killer
Make life a little easier for everyone by injecting some fun into the back-to-school season.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The back-to-school season is upon us, and let’s face it, it’s always a bit of a drag for everyone involved. My best-ever experience with going back to school was the first year I was allowed to cycle by myself, closely followed by the time I got a new bike right before the school term started. Little did I know that this was a spectacularly clever ploy by my parents to keep some equilibrium in the house. I did not like school.
Snag an electric bike or scooter deal from the list below and make the transition to the new school year easier for the household.
Electric Scooters
- Segway Ninebot F30 ($250 off)
- Segway Ninebot D18W ($200 off)
- Segway Ninebot Max ($150 off)
- Segway Ninebot ES ($289 off)
- Joyor S Electric Scooter, Dual 1000-Watt Motors ($111 off with coupon)
- Hiboy S2 ($200 off with coupon)
- Hiboy S2 Pro ($197 off)
- YYD Robo Electric Scooter 450-Watt ($120 off with coupon)
Electric Bikes
- Jasion EB5 Electric Bike ($400 off)
- Oraimo Electric Bike 350-Watt ($100 off)
- Ancheer 500-Watt Electric Bike 27.5-inch ($109 off)
- Exrbyko 29-inch Electric Bike with 750-Watt Brushless Motor ($150 off)
- Vivi M026TGB 26-Inch Electric Bike 26-inch 500-Watt ($100 off)
- Miclon Cybertrack Fast-Charge Electric Bike 350-Watt ($200 off)
- Heybike Cityrun Electric Bike 500-Watt ($150 off with coupon)
- Vivi Electric Bike, 26-inch Electric Bike 500-Watt ($90 off)
- Ridstar Electric Bike 1000/2000-Watt ($50 off)