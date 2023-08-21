These Awesome Winch Deals Will Aid In Your Off-Road Recovery
Stop using that ol’ Hi-Lift—upgrade to something much nicer.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There's an endless amount of gear one can mount up to prepare themselves for a day, weekend, or week of off-roading. Of the most useful bits is a winch, which is massively useful in either getting unstuck or helping a fellow off-roader out of a stuck situation. It's often the latter—but hey, who doesn't like to be a hero from time to time?
Winches for trucks, ATVs, and UTVs are currently on deep discount over on Amazon, including a few models by well-known and respected brands. Check 'em out!
- Smittybilt X2O GEN2 10K Waterproof Wireless Winch with Synthetic Rope - 98510 ($96 off)
- Smittybilt XRC GEN2 9.5K Waterproof Winch with Steel Cable - 97495 ($29 off)
- WARN 101040 VRX 45-S Powersports Winch with Handlebar Mounted Switch and Synthetic Rope: 1/4" Diameter x 50' Length, 2.25 Ton (4,500 lb) Capacity ($148 off)
- WARN 103251 VR EVO 8-S Electric 12V DC Winch with Synthetic Rope: 3/8" Diameter x 90' Length, 4 Ton (8,000 lb) Pulling Capacity ($154 off)
- WARN 92000 Vehicle Mounted 2000 Series 12V DC Electric Utility Winch with Steel Cable: 1 Ton (2,000 lb) Pulling Capacity ($23 off)
- Rough Country 9,500LB PRO Series Electric Winch | Synthetic Rope - PRO9500S ($40 off)
- X-BULL 3500LBS Electric Winch -12V Synthetic Rope Electric Winch for Towing ATV/UTV Off Road with Mounting Bracket Wireless Remote New ($14 off)
- SuperATV 12,000 lb Black Ops Winch with Wireless Remote and Synthetic Rope for UTVs/Jeeps/SUVs | Permanent Magnet DC 12V, 6.0 HP Motor | 14' Length Wiring | 230:1 Gear Ratio ($50 off)
- CXRCY 12V 4000 lbs Electric Winch Kits with 3/16"(4.7mm) Diameter x 32.8'(10m) Length Steel Rope ATV/UTV Winch for Towing Off Road Trailer with Wireless Remote Control and Mounting Bracket ($20 off)
- Zostera Electric Winch 12v 6000lbs Boat Trailer Winch with Remote Synthetic Rope 1/4 in x 55 ft Hook Wireless Remote Handlebar Switch, Automatic Braking, Waterproof, for ATV UTV Powersports Off Road ($40 off)
- REINDEER New 12V Winch 3500 lb Load Capacity Electric Winch kit Synthetic Rope with Hawse Fairlead Waterproof IP67 with Wireless Remotes for 4X4 Side by Side 4 Wheeler ATV UTV Rescue Recovery ($30 off)
- Powersports Winch for Jeep, OFF ROAD BOAR 12V DC Towering Winch Kit for ATV/UTV, 13000Lb Load Capacity IP67 Waterproof Electric Winch with Synthetic Rope, Wireless/Hand Remote Controller ($40 off)
- OFF ROAD BOAR Waterproof IP67 Steel Electric Towing Winch Kit, 12V 6hp Motor w/ 13000 Pound Max, Remote & Wired Control, 85Ft Cable, 265:1 Gear Ratio ($45 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.