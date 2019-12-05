Best Pocket Knives: Versatile Tools for Indoors and Out

Get the best pocket knife you can use every day and even when you travel

By Alice Musyoka
Pocket knives are the most versatile of all knives. They can be used when camping, slicing fruit, cutting twine, or opening envelopes. A pocket knife comes in handy when you least expect it. Whether you’re planning to go camping or you just want a knife you can use every day, these three are sure to fit the bill.

    Kershaw Blur 1670 Everyday Pocket Knife
    You can put this pocket knife in your utility belt when working indoors or pack it in your travel bag when you hit the road. Its black hue ensures it stays inconspicuous.

    It is made from Nitrogen-enhanced high-performance steel and has a DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating for corrosion resistance and hardness. The SpeedSafe Assisted Opening system makes it very easy to open. 

    The construction quality of some models is not the best, and some users have complained that the knife breaks under minimal stress. It may also open randomly, making it a hazard.

    Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife
    This Swiss army camper knife features seven nifty tools you may need during an emergency. It comes in 27 different colors to fit every preference.

    All of its components are made from stainless steel, are resistant to rust, and are highly durable. The knife is easy to clean. You can oil it to make its tools easy to deploy. 

    You cannot clean it in the dishwasher. The scissor’s spring breaks rather easily. The keyring may interfere with how you use the knife, and the knife may need frequent sharpening.

    CRKT Drifter EDC Folding Pocket Knife
    This pocket knife is designed to be used in any setting. Its razor-sharp blade and contoured handle make it a dependable tool for cutting, scaling, or whittling. 

    The blade is made from high-quality steel and comes sharp out of the box. Its handle is made from stainless steel and is curved for a firm grip. Its Frame Lock Safety ensures the knife’s sharp blade is not accidentally deployed. 

    The blade’s slight curvature makes sharpening it a bit difficult. Its blade also dulls rather quickly, especially if you use it to cut tough objects. The thumb studs are uncomfortable for people with delicate fingers.

Tips

  • It may be tempting, but avoid using WD-40 to clean your knife. It can gunk up the pivot over time, rendering the knife almost unusable. Gently wipe the blade to keep the knife clean.
  • Use rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer to sanitize your knife if you want to use it to cut food. It is sharp enough to cut most foods and is very useful to campers. 
  • If you have a leather sheath, avoid putting your knife in it for long periods of time. Leather contains oils that could make your knife susceptible to rusting. Use a cloth sheath instead. 

FAQs

Q: Are pocket knives dishwasher safe?

A: Pocket knives should not be cleaned in the dishwasher. You can wipe your knife with a damp cloth or use a blower to blow away lint. Also, make sure the knife is well oiled at all times. 

Q: Can I carry a pocket knife on a plane?

A: The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) forbids carrying pocket knives in carry-on luggage. Some states such as California also have a policy on openly carrying a pocket knife in public.

Q: Are pocket knife clips replaceable?

A: Most sellers will replace the clip if it comes off. However, it is advisable to check the warranty and replacement parts policy before buying the knife. 

Final Thoughts

The Kershaw Blur 1670 Everyday Pocket Knife is a favorite among campers because it resists corrosion and is made of tough steel. 

However, the Swiss Army knife has stood the test of time, so the less expensive Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife is also a great choice.

