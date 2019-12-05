Best Pocket Knives: Versatile Tools for Indoors and Out
Get the best pocket knife you can use every day and even when you travel
- Best OverallKershaw Blur 1670 Everyday Pocket KnifeSummarySummary
You can put this pocket knife in your utility belt when working indoors or pack it in your travel bag when you hit the road. Its black hue ensures it stays inconspicuous.ProsPros
It is made from Nitrogen-enhanced high-performance steel and has a DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating for corrosion resistance and hardness. The SpeedSafe Assisted Opening system makes it very easy to open.ConsCons
The construction quality of some models is not the best, and some users have complained that the knife breaks under minimal stress. It may also open randomly, making it a hazard.
- Best ValueVictorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket KnifeSummarySummary
This Swiss army camper knife features seven nifty tools you may need during an emergency. It comes in 27 different colors to fit every preference.ProsPros
All of its components are made from stainless steel, are resistant to rust, and are highly durable. The knife is easy to clean. You can oil it to make its tools easy to deploy.ConsCons
You cannot clean it in the dishwasher. The scissor’s spring breaks rather easily. The keyring may interfere with how you use the knife, and the knife may need frequent sharpening.
- Honorable MentionCRKT Drifter EDC Folding Pocket KnifeSummarySummary
This pocket knife is designed to be used in any setting. Its razor-sharp blade and contoured handle make it a dependable tool for cutting, scaling, or whittling.ProsPros
The blade is made from high-quality steel and comes sharp out of the box. Its handle is made from stainless steel and is curved for a firm grip. Its Frame Lock Safety ensures the knife’s sharp blade is not accidentally deployed.ConsCons
The blade’s slight curvature makes sharpening it a bit difficult. Its blade also dulls rather quickly, especially if you use it to cut tough objects. The thumb studs are uncomfortable for people with delicate fingers.