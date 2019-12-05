Best Pocket Knives: Versatile Tools for Indoors and Out

Tips

It may be tempting, but avoid using WD-40 to clean your knife. It can gunk up the pivot over time, rendering the knife almost unusable. Gently wipe the blade to keep the knife clean.

Use rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer to sanitize your knife if you want to use it to cut food. It is sharp enough to cut most foods and is very useful to campers.

If you have a leather sheath, avoid putting your knife in it for long periods of time. Leather contains oils that could make your knife susceptible to rusting. Use a cloth sheath instead.

FAQs

Q: Are pocket knives dishwasher safe?

A: Pocket knives should not be cleaned in the dishwasher. You can wipe your knife with a damp cloth or use a blower to blow away lint. Also, make sure the knife is well oiled at all times.

Q: Can I carry a pocket knife on a plane?

A: The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) forbids carrying pocket knives in carry-on luggage. Some states such as California also have a policy on openly carrying a pocket knife in public.

Q: Are pocket knife clips replaceable?

A: Most sellers will replace the clip if it comes off. However, it is advisable to check the warranty and replacement parts policy before buying the knife.

Final Thoughts

The Kershaw Blur 1670 Everyday Pocket Knife is a favorite among campers because it resists corrosion and is made of tough steel.

However, the Swiss Army knife has stood the test of time, so the less expensive Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife is also a great choice.