The James Brand Partners With Artist Bryce Wong For EDC Collaboration

There are a host of great pocket knife brands available to you today, with The James Brand being one of our favorites. The brand is known for its high-quality knives and tools, as well as partnerships with the best in the business, including hunting brand Sitka, Timex, Field Notes, and the latest announced today with artist, designer, and tattooer Bryce Wong.

The collaboration sees Wong put his artistic influence across a host of The James Brand's EDC tools, including the brand's Ellis multi-tool pocket knife, solid billet aluminum and titanium Mehlville carabiner, a home tray to stash your multi-tool, keys, wallet, and what have you, and a t-shirt. All of which is emblazoned with Wong's signature wavy art style that he's incorporated into almost everything he's drawn over the years.

For those unaware of Bryce Wong, he's worked with brands like Nike and Vans and has some of the slickest tattoo designs around—at least according to this very tattooed author. I would get this one in a heartbeat. He's also a digital artist and has dabbled in countless other mediums.

The James Brands' tools chosen for this collab are also pretty choice, as the Ellis feels like the perfect update to the age-old Victorinox Swiss-Army knife design. That concept has been a staple in the EDC community since it was introduced in the 1880s, and this update still upholds the original's value but does so in a way that modernizes the design, which I'm a fan of. And as mentioned, all the items in the project have a design done up by Wong, which makes them all the more unique.

Because of their uniqueness, as well as The James Brand's penchant for quality tools, they aren't inexpensive. The Ellis will set you back a cool $149, which isn't wildly expensive when you compare it to other EDCs today, while the Mehlville is $59, the tray $39, and the t-shirt to round out the collection—cause how could you not—costs $35.