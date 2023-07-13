Take Advantage of Amazon’s Day-After Prime Day Deals on Tire Inflators
Don’t let a flat tire ruin your day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As the old saying goes, "It's better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it." You can apply this to many things in life; one of them being tire inflators. Whether you're driving a car, riding a motorcycle, or maybe even hitting the trails on a mountain bike, flat tires can quickly ruin your day. Luckily, Amazon's got some excellent deals on tire inflators of all sizes, prices, and capacities, so you can drive or ride with peace of mind knowing that you're prepared for an emergency.
- Fantik X8 150 psi multi-purpose cordless tire inflator ($40 off)
- Avid Power cordless 100 psi tire inflator ($34 off)
- Airmoto cordless 100 psi tire inflator ($30 off)
- RYSEAB cordless 150 psi tire inflator ($30 off)
- VacLife Cordless 150 psi multi-purpose cordless tire inflator ($25 off)
- Nulksen 150 psi 6000mAh battery tire cordless inflator ($25 off)
- AstroAI 12-volt portable multi-purpose air compressor ($20 off)
- Multi-purpose portable 150 psi tire inflator ($20 off)
- VacLife AC/DC tire inflator and air ($20 off)
- AstroAI bike tire portable bike tire inflator ($17 off)
- Teromas car tire plug-in air compressor ($15 off)
- AstroAI flat design 12-volt air inflator ($8 off)
- FORTEM 12-volt portable air compressor ($7 off)
- TGBOX cordless 150 psi tire inflator ($5 off)
- SBK portable 12-volt car tire air inflator ($5 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.