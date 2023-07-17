RTIC Goes Square For Its New Halftime Cooler

It's about that time of year when you start to remember how little consideration for transportation has gone into the design of many things. Halfway through loading up the trunk for whatever it is you're about to head off to, you realize you're entirely out of space, and it's because the neatly-organized pile you thought you were building is more of a heaping pile of garbage just begging to be torched.

It's why so many people pride themselves on being efficient packers while the rest of us are so happy to let them handle the work that earns them that crown. At least when it comes to staying hydrated in your travels, RTIC Outdoors has its head in the game. In all reality, it's hard to believe that the new Halftime coolers aren't already the standard for design.

RTIC Outdoors

RTIC's Halftime coolers feature a squared design. Sure, it's got that modern styling appeal to folks who fancy styles that reinvent the wheel, but there's a massive practical advantage to the shape. That square design makes life that much easier when you're loading up the trunk, bed, or trailer. It's also far more favorable for a number of situations such as storage, setting up camp, and virtually everything else, because squares are simply more space efficient.

I know there's a big gap between cars and coolers, but this isn't some outlandish idea we're unfamiliar with. Most of our containers have been adopting square shapes for a while now, including those used for fuel and water. It only makes sense to expect the same from something that offers more than simple storage of liquids.