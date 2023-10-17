Add a Great Pocket Knife To Your Everyday Carry With These Killer Deals
Save big with this pocket knife sale.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I know, I know, you're tired of me singing the praises of having a pocket knife on you at all times. Well, too bad. They're the most useful tool and one once saved my bacon. And I don't want you to go broke getting a great one, so here are the best deals I found on BladeHQ.
- CRKT Vox Piet ($32 off)
- Kershaw Clash ($43 off)
- Kershaw Decibel ($50 off)
- Spyderco Sage 5 ($130 off)
- CRKT Renner Deviation ($58 off)
- CIVIVI NOx ($43 off)
- Gerber Downwind ($30 off)
- CRKT Linchpin Deadbolt ($105 off)
- Kershaw Launch 4 ($35 off)
- Boker Magnum ($20 off)
- Kershaw Anso Fraxion ($37 off)
- Gerber Armbar ($28 off)
- CIVIVI Appalachian Drifter 2 ($61 off)
- Smith & Wesson Spring Assisted Knife ($27 off)
- CRKT Heron ($41 off)
- CIVIVI Ferrum Forge Odium ($32 off)
- Spyderco GrassHopper ($19 off)
- Kershaw Ember ($20 off)
- Gerber Swagger ($29 off)
- Spyderco Endura 4 ($109 off)
- Gerber Vital ($32 off)
