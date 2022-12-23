These EDC Knife Deals Will up Your Personal Utility for the New Year
Get one of these deals on a useful knife and get it in your pocket, now.
Empty those pockets, please. Go ahead; we’ll wait right here.
What do we have? Besides lint, I mean. Some gum, a phone, a wallet, and maybe keys? None of those objects open a box or fussy clamshell packaging on the go. They don’t clean up stray threads, and they certainly won’t do much for that stupid splinter dug into your forefinger. And that’s before we even talk about what’s most associated with a blade.
What’s missing from your pocket is a pocketknife. And specifically, an “everyday carry” pocketknife. They’re relatively small and convenient, pocket-sized and very, very useful. Better still, they’re a deal right now. Here are some of our faves:
- Benchmade 940 Osborne AXIS Lock Knife Natural G-10 (3.4-Inch Black M4) (15% off)
- Spyderco Paramilitary 2 Compression Lock Knife G-10 (3.4-Inch Satin S45VN) (30% off)
- Boker Plus Strike Drop Point Automatic Knife (3.25-Inch Black D2) (19% off)
- Kershaw Reverb XL Frame Lock Knife Carabiner CF/G-10 (3-Inch Gray) (63% off)
- Spyderco S30V Delica 4 Lightweight Lockback Knife Tantalizing Teal (2.88-Inch BLK) (38% off)
- CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10 (3-Inch Stonewash D2) (47% off)
- Benchmade Mini Bugout AXIS Lock Knife Orange (2.875-Inch Satin) (10% off)
- CIVIVI Imperium Liner Lock Knife Dark Green Micarta (3.5-Inch Damascus) (37% off)
- Kershaw Mixtape Liner Lock Knife Black GFN (3.1-Inch Stonewash) (64% off)
- SENCUT Sachse Button Lock Knife Green Micarta (3.5-Inch Black) (15% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More from The Drive
- The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro has a 10.4L V8 lump under its hood, the biggest from any American automaker
- Chris Rosales tells us about his perfectly configured 2023 Toyota Prius
- This ultimate Crackerbox GMC semi truck is just waiting to be finished
- Peter Nelson tells us about his big BMW brake upgrade
- A blizzard trapped truckers at a South Dakota truck stop for almost a week