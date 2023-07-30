Grab an Awesome New EDC Knife With Deals from BladeHQ
Grab a new EDC carry knife thanks to these great sales.
I'm a bit of a knife snob. I couldn't tell you how many times I've browsed Reddit trying to decide which knife would be best to replace the trusty Benchmade Bugout (none have in my typical EDC rotation, for what it's worth). But the number of wasted hours I've spent trying to figure out if my next impulse purchase would be something by CRKT, Kershaw, Microtech, Spyderco, or the myriad of other knife makers out there is...regrettable.
Anyway, it's time to subject you to the same hell that is my indecision of a cool knife. Thankfully, BladeHQ has some awesome deals this week which—and at least one is bound to convince you to update your pocket arsenal. After all, there are zip ties that need to be cut!
Folder Knives
- Benchmade Bugout ($18 off)
- Benchmade Mini Bugout ($17 off)
- Benchmade Griptilian ($16 off)
- Benchmade Narrows ($58 off)
- CRKT CEO Flipper ($10 off)
- CRKT Symmetry ($35 off)
- CRKT Vox Piet ($24 off)
- Gerber FlatIron ($43 off)
- Kershaw Decibel ($49.05 off)
- Kershaw Iridium ($35 off)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme OPS Hellfire ($19 off)
- Spyderco McBee ($75 off)
- Spyderco Paramilitary 2 ($85.50 off)
Automatic Knives
- Benchmade Mini Claymore ($23 off)
- Benchmade Shootout ($32 off)
- Kershaw Launch 11 ($75.04 off)
- Kershaw Launch 15 MagnaCut ($95 off)
- Kershaw Launch 16 Tactical ( $100 off)
- Kershaw Livewire ($60.05 off)
- Spyderco Autonomy 2 ($124.80 off)