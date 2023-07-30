Grab an Awesome New EDC Knife With Deals from BladeHQ

I'm a bit of a knife snob. I couldn't tell you how many times I've browsed Reddit trying to decide which knife would be best to replace the trusty Benchmade Bugout (none have in my typical EDC rotation, for what it's worth). But the number of wasted hours I've spent trying to figure out if my next impulse purchase would be something by CRKT, Kershaw, Microtech, Spyderco, or the myriad of other knife makers out there is...regrettable.