Get Into Something New With These Harbor Freight Deals
Who’s going to argue with discounts on already affordable tools?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The problem with Harbor Freight is that it makes all of those little pipe dreams possible by offering affordable tools for everything. Between that and deals on gear that you actually need, it's hard not to go broke when there's one in your neighborhood. If you somehow don't have one around and are curious about what I mean by that, you've come to the wrong place. I've rounded up all the deals it's currently running to suck your wallet dry.
- ICON Extra-Long Professional Double Box Flex Ratcheting Wrench Set (Save $45)
- ICON Anti-Slip Grip Professional SAE Combination Wrench Set (Save $30)
- Hercules 12-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (Save $70)
- Bauer 400-Pound Mobile Miter Saw Stand (Save $30)
- Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool (Save $10)
- Bauer 1600-Watt, 12-Amp 14-Temperature Dual-Speed Heat Gun (Save $15)
- Bauer 10-Amp Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw (Save $10)
- HFT 1200-Pound Capacity Steel Utility Cart (Save $30)
- Doyle 4-Inch Low-Profile Drill Press Vise (Save $15)
- Bauer 8-Inch Variable-Speed Bench Grinder with LED Work Light (save $25)
- Chicago Electric Welding 286-Pound Welding Cabinet (Save $30)
- Yukon 46-Inch Mobile Workbench (Save $30)
- ICON 400-Pound Capacity 43-Inch Professional Creeper (Save $30)
- Central Machinery 30-Inch Pedestal High Velocity Shop Fan (Save $30)
- Chicago Electric 1.3-Amp Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit (Save $5)
