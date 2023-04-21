Get Caught Up With Lowe’s Sale on Bosch Power Tools
Winters over and Bosch is here to help you catch up on the work that’s been piling up.
It's nice outside. That means you can't use the cold weather as your excuse to put those projects off any longer. But you'd better get moving now because it won't be long until you're using the heat of summer as your excuse to procrastinate. If you let that happen, it's only a matter of time until that creaking deck returns to mother earth and all your cars become less-than-premier lawn ornaments. Besides, Lowe's is running deals on the Bosch power tools you need to get it all done right now.
- Bosch 18V Brushless 5-Tool Kit with Chameleon 5-in-1 Drill Driver/ Starlock Oscillating Tool/ X-Lock Grinder/ Rotary Hammer/ 2x4.0ah Batteries for $835 (Save $110)
- Bosch 12V Max Cordless Tool Collection for $578.48 (Save $80)
- Bosch 4-Tool Simple Solutions Kit for $656 (Save $70)
- Bosch 12V 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Drill Bits for $113.98 (Save $85)
- Bosch Bulldog 8.5-Amp SDS-plus Corded Rotary Hammer Drill for $219 (Save $70)
- Bosch 1/2-Inch 18-volt Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill for $169 (Save $50)
- Bosch 18V Brushless 3-Tool Kit with Chameleon 5-in-1 Drill Driver/ Circular Saw/ 2x4.0ah Batteries for $527 (Save $40)
- Bosch 18-volt 1/2-Inch Cordless Impact Wrench for $159 (Save $30)
- BoschBulldog 18V SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer Drill and Two-In-One Impact Driver for $278 (Save $40)
- Bosch 2-Tool 12-volt Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case for $99 (Save $80)
- Bosch Chameleon 12-volt 1/4-Inch Cordless Drill for $159 (Save $60)
- Bosch Connceted Ready 1/2-Inch Brushless Cordless Drill for $109 (Save $50)
- Bosch 18V 3-Tool Kit With Hammer Drill/ 2-in-1 Impact Driver/ Sander for $358 (Save $30)
- Bosch 15-Amp 7-1/4-in Corded Circular Saw for $99 (Save $30)
- Bosch 18-volt Variable Speed Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $109 (Save $20)
- Bosch 12-Volt 12-Amp Variable Speed Corded Reciprocating Saw for $99 (Save $20)
- Bosch 18V Woodworking Collection for $517 (Save $30)
- Bosch 18-Volt 4 Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $109 (Save $40)
- Bosch Profactor 18-Volt 8 Amp-Hour Lithium-ion Power Tool Battery Charger for $189 (Save $40)
- Bosch 4 Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery for $79 (Save $40)
