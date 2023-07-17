Grab New Tools For Your Ride With Awesome Deals From Harbor Freight

Tools are expensive. I couldn't tell you how much money I've spent through the years on brand-name and specialty tools. Not nearly as much as some of you Snap-On folks, but a small fortune nonetheless.

Harbor Freight is now my go-to stop for pretty much any tool I need for my car, my home, or my workbench. I've been there twice in the last week alone. And there's a good reason for that: Harbor Freight has some screaming deals for the DIY-wrencher in all of us. It's time to take a look at what the store has to offer this week because chances are, you're going to find something you need on their virtual shelves.