Grab New Tools For Your Ride With Awesome Deals From Harbor Freight
Buy some tools for your home, your car, and to loan your neighbor while you’re at it!
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Tools are expensive. I couldn't tell you how much money I've spent through the years on brand-name and specialty tools. Not nearly as much as some of you Snap-On folks, but a small fortune nonetheless.
Harbor Freight is now my go-to stop for pretty much any tool I need for my car, my home, or my workbench. I've been there twice in the last week alone. And there's a good reason for that: Harbor Freight has some screaming deals for the DIY-wrencher in all of us. It's time to take a look at what the store has to offer this week because chances are, you're going to find something you need on their virtual shelves.
Wrench It Yourself
- 225-Piece Mechanics Tool Kit ($35 off)
- 60-Piece Tap and Die Set ($15 off)
- 4-Piece Pry Bar Set ($5 off)
- 9-Piece Metric Hex Socket Set ($3 off)
- 3/8-inch Drive Gold Plated Ratchet ($12 off with coupon)
- R134A A/C Manifold Gauge Set ($15 off)
- Serpentine Belt Tool Kit ($5 off)
- 3-Ton Low Profile Floor Jack with Rapid Pump ($30 off)
- 5-Drawer 30-Inch Mechanic's Tool Cart
Plug It In
- 6-inch Dual-Action Polisher ($15 off)
- 4-Gallon Portable Air Compressor ($20 off)
- Omnipro 220 Multiprocess Welder ($150 off)
- 4-1/2-inch Angle Grinder ($10 off)
- Rotary Tool and 31-Piece Kit ($10 off)
- 20-volt Cordless Impact Wrench ($30 off)