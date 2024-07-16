Tekton’s Joined the Party With Deep Prime Day Discounts on High Quality Mechanic’s Tools

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I won’t try to hide it. I’ve got a bit of a bias in favor of Tekton tools. After testing out a mechanic’s tool set and a torque wrench, both of which still see plenty of use in my shop, I’m a big fan of what it has to offer. The quality and feel are much better than what many are used to, and I think it’s worth spending a little more time on the Tekton name if you want to build a respectable collection. That said, it’s getting in on the action with Prime Day deals on mechanic’s tools to rival all the usual suspects.

If you need a torque wrench to button up a project but don’t have the budget for a space-grade piece, I’d say grab that TEKTON 3/8-inch drive micrometer torque wrench for $36.80. I’ve used the 1/2-inch version to get a lot of torque-sensitive jobs done. Despite what some folks will try to say about using a sub-$40 torque wrench for the type of work I’m into, I’ve never run into an issue and won’t hesitate to recommend it to serious DIYers.

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive Micrometer Torque Wrench for $36.80 See It

That TEKTON 1/4-inch drive 6-point socket and ratchet set for $76.50 is another excellent deal to consider. It’s a perfect kit to see you through projects featuring mostly smaller fasteners and is a great way to see what the hype on quality is all about.

Like I said, though, Tekton’s meeting the usual suspects on the Prime Day battlefield. Craftsman, DeWalt, Gearwrench, Neiko, and many more are rolling out killer Prime Day deals on mechanics tool sets. Check the list below for more ways to save when bolstering your tool box.

Be sure to check our massive list of Prime Day deals if you don’t see what you’re after.

More Prime Day Mechanic’s Tool Deals

TEKTON 1/4 Inch Drive 6-Point Socket and Ratchet Set for $76.50 See It

Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $209.00 See It

Gearwrench 83-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray for $276.79 See It