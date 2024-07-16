Tekton’s Joined the Party With Deep Prime Day Discounts on High Quality Mechanic’s Tools

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I won’t try to hide it. I’ve got a bit of a bias in favor of Tekton tools. After testing out a mechanic’s tool set and a torque wrench, both of which still see plenty of use in my shop, I’m a big fan of what it has to offer. The quality and feel are much better than what many are used to, and I think it’s worth spending a little more time on the Tekton name if you want to build a respectable collection. That said, it’s getting in on the action with Prime Day deals on mechanic’s tools to rival all the usual suspects.
If you need a torque wrench to button up a project but don’t have the budget for a space-grade piece, I’d say grab that TEKTON 3/8-inch drive micrometer torque wrench for $36.80. I’ve used the 1/2-inch version to get a lot of torque-sensitive jobs done. Despite what some folks will try to say about using a sub-$40 torque wrench for the type of work I’m into, I’ve never run into an issue and won’t hesitate to recommend it to serious DIYers.
TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive Micrometer Torque Wrench for $36.80
That TEKTON 1/4-inch drive 6-point socket and ratchet set for $76.50 is another excellent deal to consider. It’s a perfect kit to see you through projects featuring mostly smaller fasteners and is a great way to see what the hype on quality is all about.
Like I said, though, Tekton’s meeting the usual suspects on the Prime Day battlefield. Craftsman, DeWalt, Gearwrench, Neiko, and many more are rolling out killer Prime Day deals on mechanics tool sets. Check the list below for more ways to save when bolstering your tool box.
More Prime Day Mechanic’s Tool Deals
Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $209.00
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $209.00
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $220.30
- Craftsman 57-Piece Home/Mechanics Tool Set for $45.99
- Crescent 25-Piece ⅜-Inch Drive Pass-Thru X6 Standard Spline Mechanics Tool Set for $33.14
- DeWalt 84-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $55.24
- Gearwrench 686 Piece Master Mechanics Tool Set for $1,619.00
- Gearwrench 57-Piece 3/8-Inch Mechanics Tool Set for $87.26
- Gearwrench 312-Piece Master Mechanics Tool Set for $ 553.46
- Gearwrench 83-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray for $276.79
- Gearwrench 44-Piece 3/8-Inch Impact Socket Set for $70.39
- Craftsman 9-Piece Bi-Material Screwdriver Set for $13.99
Gearwrench 83-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray for $276.79
- Craftsman 3-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set for $20.01
- Crescent 12-Inch Adjustable Wrench for $35.99
- Crescent 4-Inch Adjustable Black Oxide Wrench for $7.94
- Crescent 3-Piece Adjustable Cushion Grip Wrench Set for $43.13
- DeWalt 3/8-Inch Torque Wrench for $76.99
- DeWalt 205-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $131.15
- Gearwrench 20-Piece Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set for $58.70
- Gearwrench 16-Piece Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set for $88.92
- Gearwrench 3/8-Inch Electronic Torque Wrench for $123.82
- Gearwrench 1/2-Inch Electronic Torque Wrench for $129.60
NEIKO 65-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set n for $146.57
- Gearwrench 34-Piece Standard and Stubby Ratcheting Wrench Set for $105.34
- Gearwrench 16-Piece Ratcheting Flex Combination Wrench Set for $173.19
- NEIKO 65-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $146.57
- NEIKO 44-Piece 3/8-Inch-Drive Impact Socket Set for $58.37
- Wiha 32-Piece GoBox Standard Bit Set with Mini Ratchet for $25.06
- Wiha Slotted and Phillips Screwdriver Set in Rugged Canvas Pouch for $33.80
- TOOLEAGUE 4 Piece Snap Ring Pliers Set for $15.99