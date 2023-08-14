Get Wrenching With Amazon’s Mechanics Killer Tool Set Deals
A mechanics tool set is the heart of your garage, but it doesn’t have to leave a hole in your pocket.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The foundation of any good garage setup is a mechanics tool set. I recently made the move to Mexico and felt helpless until I kickstarted my arsenal with a 270-piece tool set. Now, you don’t necessarily need to get a 270-piece kit. Maybe you want something lighter to carry around or an emergency setup for your trunk. Fear not because I have found deals ranging from 34-piece backpack-ready sets to beefy 325-piece garage monsters. Take your pick.
- GearWrench Mechanics Tool Set in 3-Drawer Storage Box 232-Piece ($249 off)
- GearWrench 243-Piece Mechanics Tool Set ($24 off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set 192-Piece ($99 off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set142-Piece ($52 off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set 204-Piece ($59 off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set 205-piece ($46 off)
- DeWalt Drive Socket Set for Mechanics 200-Piece ($15 off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set 172-Piece ($37 off)
- DeWalt 50-Piece Mechanics Tool Set ($25 off)
- DeWalt Socket Set 34-Piece ($12.5 off)
- Milwaukee Ratchet Socket Set with Packout Case 106-Piece ($71 off)
- Craftsman Mechanic Tool Set 230-Piece ($109 off)
- Crescent 180-Piece Tool Set in Tool Storage Case ($126 off)
- Mechmax Mechanic Tool and Socket 121-Piece ($10 off)
- Dekopro 228-Piece Socket Wrench Auto Repair Set ($20 off)
- Amazon Basics Mechanic's Tool Socket Set 201-Piece ($6 off)
- KingTool 325-Piece Home Repair Tool Kit ($25 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.