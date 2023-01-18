Our Favorite Mechanic Tool Sets Are On Sale on Amazon Right Now

Amazon is discounting a pretty wide range of mechanic tool kits right now. We've rounded up a few of the best deals that look the most intriguing whether you're shopping for your first set or just a backup kit to keep in a car.

The first link here, a 229-piece kit from Stanley, (with tools finished in a cool black chrome coating no less) actually looks like a pretty screaming deal at more than half off its normal list price. But if you're looking for something a little smaller, we've found some other options too.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Drive