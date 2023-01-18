Our Favorite Mechanic Tool Sets Are On Sale on Amazon Right Now
Here’s a selection of mechanic tool sets in a few different sizes and styles, all pretty well discounted on Amazon.
Amazon is discounting a pretty wide range of mechanic tool kits right now. We've rounded up a few of the best deals that look the most intriguing whether you're shopping for your first set or just a backup kit to keep in a car.
The first link here, a 229-piece kit from Stanley, (with tools finished in a cool black chrome coating no less) actually looks like a pretty screaming deal at more than half off its normal list price. But if you're looking for something a little smaller, we've found some other options too.
- Stanley kit (229-piece, black chrome) (55% off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (168 pieces, black and yellow suitcase style) (34% off)
- Husky kit (270 pieces) (25% off)
- Crescent kit (180 pieces, red and gray suitcase style) (55% off)
- Craftsman kit (230 pieces, black and red toolbox style) (40% off)
- Apollo kit (101 pieces, black and silver small case style) (31% off)
- Neiko kit (suitcase style, includes impact sockets) (15% off)
