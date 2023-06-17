Harbor Freight’s Father’s Day Deals are Here and They’re Glorious
Act fast for a Father’s Day deal.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The house always erupts into chaos when dad's on a project. Curse words fly like wrenches, and you'd better find something to keep busy so you don't catch one or the other. Don't let the fits of rage fool you, though. He loves it. Nothing soothes his soul more than completing tasks that need doing.
Harbor Freight knows that and is celebrating Father's Day by giving you the freedom to gift dad with whatever he needs to get it done with its 20% off any single item coupon.
It's nearly impossible not to find the perfect gift with an offer like that, but that's not all. Harbor Freight has rolled out all kinds of savings in honor of Dad Day. We went ahead and rounded them up along with some more deals so that you have no excuse not to knock it out of the park this year.
Father’s Day Deals
- US General 26-Inch x 22-Inch Single Bank Roller Cabinet ($52 off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 1.5-Ton Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack ($10 off)
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder ($30 off)
- Braun 10,000 Lumen 4-Foot Linkable Diamond Plate LED Hanging Shop Light ($12 off)
- Bauer 7.5-Amp 6-Inch Long-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher ($25 off)
- Braun 500 Lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Work Light ($10 off)
- Fortress 2-Gallon 135-PSI Ultra-Quiet Jobsite Air Compressor ($30 off)
- Fortress 12V Cordless 3/8-Inch Drill/Driver Kit ($5 off)
- Bauer 7.3-Amp 1-Inch SDS-PLUS Type Variable-Speed Rotary Hammer ($20 off)
More Deals
- Predator 1800-Watt Gas Powered Portable Generator ($50 off)
- Storehouse Nut and Bolt Assortment Case ($5 off)
- Badland ZXR 9500-Pound Truck/SUV Winch with Wire Rope ($40 off)
- Earthquake 1-Inch D-Handle Aluminum Air Impact Wrench ($50 off)
- Hercules 20V 1/2-Inch Ultra-Torque Impact Wrench - Tool Only ($10 off)
- Earthquake 1/2-Inch Twin Hammer Aluminum Air Impact Wrench ($20 off)
- Earthquake 3/8-Inch Composite Air Impact Wrench ($35 off)
- Bauer 5.3-Amp 1/2-Inch x 18-Inch Bandfile Belt Sander ($15 off)
- Warrior 7-Amp 3-Inch x 21-Inch Variable Speed Belt Sander ($10 off)
- Fortress 27-Gallon 200-PSI Vertical Shop/Auto Air Compressor ($40 off)
- Pittsburgh 1000-Pound Steel Motorcycle Lift ($100 off)
- Cobra 4K Single Cable Wired Security System ($50 off)
- Braun 7000-Lumen, 2-Foot Linkable Motion Sensing LED Hanging Shop Light ($15 off)
- Hercules 12V Brushless Cordless 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool - Tool Only ($10 off)
- Warrior 10-Amp 7-Inch Variable-Speed Polisher/Sander ($10 off)